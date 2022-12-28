Utah Football 2023 Decision Tracker: Who is Staying & Who is Going

Back in November, the University of Utah Football Program honored 17 players on Senior Day against Stanford. This article will serve as a tracker for who is staying for 2023, who is undecided and who is leaving the program.

Who is Going

Jaylen Dixon - WR

Having been with the program since 2017, senior Jaylen Dixon has participated in five seasons for the Utes (was not with the team in 2020) and will depart after a phenomenal 2022 campaign.

During his five seasons, Dixon has accrued 1,288 receiving yards, six receiving touchdowns, 238 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns.

Tavion Thomas - RB

After two years with the program and helping the Utes secure their first-ever Pac-12 Championship in 2021, former JUCCO transfer Tavion Thomas declared for the NFL and has not been with the team since before the Colorado game.

In two seasons with Utah, Thomas posted 1,795 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Gabe Reid - DE

Utah Utes defensive end Gabe Reid (91) celebrates his sack against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

A senior-transfer from Stanford, defensive end Gabe Reid accomplished exactly what he had set out to do this season, helping Utah win their second-straight Pac-12 Title with his final year of eligibility.

Eventually becoming a staple of the defense, Reid lead the team with 10 sacks in addition to 39 total tackles (led the defensive line).

Logan Kendall - TE/FB

Another senior transfer for the Utes, tight end Logan Kendall played in 13 games with five starts this year. During that time he recorded four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Stone Azarcon - S

Having been with the program since 2017, former walk-on Stone Azarcon will depart from the program after the 2023 Rose Bowl.

Braeden Daniels - OL

Despite being a junior, Braeden Daniel has had a phenomenal 2022 campaign as the leader of Utah's offensive line.

After accepting an invite to the senior bowl, Daniels will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Devin Kaufusi - DT

A former BYU transfer, defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi has been with the program since the 2020 season. During that time, Kaufusi has accrued 21 total tackles, 2.5 for a loss and one fumble recovery.

He was also named a team captain for the 2022 campaign.

Mohamoud Diabate - LB

A senior transfer from the University of Florida, Mohamoud Diabate posted 52 total tackles (second most amongst linebackers) and a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss during the 2022 season.

Diabate has accepted an invitation to the Shrine Game and will declare for the NFL Draft.

Solomon Enis - WR

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) scores a touchdown against San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Dallas Branch (12) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

A fifth year senior, Enis will depart from the program after the 2023 Rose Bowl.

In addition to being a phenomenal leader, Enis posted 794 yards and four touchdowns in 55 career appearances for Utah.

Dalton Kincaid - TE

Arguably the best tight end to ever put on a crimson uniform, senior Dalton Kincaid has officially called it a career after declaring for the NFL draft a few weeks back.

During his career, Kincaid recorded 2,824 yards and 35 touchdowns. As a Ute, he posted 1,414 of those and 16 total touchdowns.

Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, Kincaid will likely be one of the highest tight-ends selected off the board. He also will not participate in the 2023 Rose Bowl in order to heal up and prepare.

Clark Phillips III - CB

Arguably the greatest defender to ever suit up for the Utes, third year cornerback Clark Phillips III has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

During his time at Utah, Phillips posted 124 total tackles, 30 passes defended and 9 career interceptions, four of which were returned for touchdowns. He was also a 2022 Unanimous All-American and the Pac-12 AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Simply put, Phillips has been one of the most influential players in the history of the program and should be a first-round pick.

Who is Undecided

As for the remaining players honored at senior day, none have currently announced whether or not they are staying or going. As we approach the 2023 Rose Bowl, most of those decisions should be announced shortly before or after.

Cameron Rising - QB

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates scoring a two-point conversation to take a one point lead against the USC Trojans in the final minute of the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Stats: 2,939 yards, 241-364, 25 TD's, 7 INT's 68 rushes, 409 rushing yards, 6 rushing TD's

Micah Bernard - RB

2022 Stats: 95 carries, 474 yards, 4 rushing TD's, 31 receptions, 306 receiving yards, 1 TD

Thomas Yassmin - TE

2022 Stats: 12 catches, 300 yards, 12 TD's

RJ Hubert - S

2022 Stats: 75 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 INT's, 2 FR, 2 PBU

Brant Kuithe - TE

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) runs with the ball against the Florida Gators during the second quarter at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.

2022 Stats: 17 catches, 204 yards, 3 TD's

Suffered a torn ACL in the fourth game of the 2022 season.

Devaughn Vele - WR

2022 Stats: 50 catches, 595 yards, 5 TD's, 26 punt returns, 246 yards

This story will be updated.

