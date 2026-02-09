Who the Little Boy Was in Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny’s halftime show at Super Bowl LX garnered a lot of positive feedback, but one moment created a lot of confusion.

At one point during the performance, Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to a young boy who many believed was five-year-old Liam Ramos, a Minnesota boy detained by ICE on January 20 before being sent to a detention center in Dilley, Texas. Ramos was released and returned to Minnesota last week.

According to the Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis, it turns out the boy was not Ramos, but instead Lincoln Fox, who is a child actor.

Here’s the scene:

Fox posted video of the performance to his Instagram account with the caption, “I’ll remember this day forever! [Bad Bunny] - It was my truest honor.”

While the young boy wasn’t Ramos, Bad Bunny’s performance brought out plenty of celebrities.

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin both made surprise cameos to sing. Meanwhile, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Karol G, Alix Earle, Young Miko, Ronald Acuña Jr. and David Grutman were all seen dancing during the performance. Boxers Xander Zayas and Emiliano Vargas also sparred during the show.

Lincoln Fox qualifies as another celebrity cameo as well.

