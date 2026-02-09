Super Bowl MVP Live Odds: Sam Darnold, Derick Hall, AJ Barner Improve Odds After 4th Quarter Touchdown

Super Bowl 60 has been all Seattle Seahawks since the opening kickoff into the fourth quarter. As of writing this article, the Seahawks have a commanding 19-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.

At halftime, I wrote about how much Jason Myers, the Seattle kicker, saw his Super Bowl MVP odds improve with three field goals in the first half. He kicked a third-quarter field goal to go up 12-0, and if the Seahawks' most recent drive ended in another three points, he likely would've been the live favorite to win the award.

Instead, Sam Darnold hit his tight end, AJ Barner, for the first touchdown of the game. As a result, Darnold is now the betting favorite to win the award, and his tight end has also climbed the odds list.

Super Bowl 60 MVP Live Odds

Sam Darnold +100

Kenneth Walker +115

Derick Hall +1200

Jason Myers +1600

AJ Barner +2000

Drake Maye +4000

At +100, Sam Darnold has a 50% implied probability of winning Super Bowl MVP.

Kenneth Walker is still the clear No. 2 option at +115. Derick Hall, with two sacks, is third on the odds list at +1200, and AJ Barner is fifth at +2000. Jason Myers is still up there, with +1600 odds of being named MVP.

At this point, Drake Maye is the only viable option for the Patriots. If they complete a comeback, it's going to be because of their MVP-caliber quarterback.

