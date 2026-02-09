Super Bowl MVP Live Odds: Sam Darnold, Derick Hall, AJ Barner Improve Odds After 4th Quarter Touchdown
In this story:
Super Bowl 60 has been all Seattle Seahawks since the opening kickoff into the fourth quarter. As of writing this article, the Seahawks have a commanding 19-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.
At halftime, I wrote about how much Jason Myers, the Seattle kicker, saw his Super Bowl MVP odds improve with three field goals in the first half. He kicked a third-quarter field goal to go up 12-0, and if the Seahawks' most recent drive ended in another three points, he likely would've been the live favorite to win the award.
Instead, Sam Darnold hit his tight end, AJ Barner, for the first touchdown of the game. As a result, Darnold is now the betting favorite to win the award, and his tight end has also climbed the odds list.
Super Bowl 60 MVP Live Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Sam Darnold +100
- Kenneth Walker +115
- Derick Hall +1200
- Jason Myers +1600
- AJ Barner +2000
- Drake Maye +4000
At +100, Sam Darnold has a 50% implied probability of winning Super Bowl MVP.
Kenneth Walker is still the clear No. 2 option at +115. Derick Hall, with two sacks, is third on the odds list at +1200, and AJ Barner is fifth at +2000. Jason Myers is still up there, with +1600 odds of being named MVP.
At this point, Drake Maye is the only viable option for the Patriots. If they complete a comeback, it's going to be because of their MVP-caliber quarterback.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets