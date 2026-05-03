DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for Saturday NBA and NHL Playoffs
The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 2, with $100 in bonus bets up for grabs when you wager just $5 on any market. Saturday's slate is loaded with NBA and NHL playoff elimination games, making it the perfect time to sign up.
How the DraftKings promo code works for Saturday's playoff games
No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this offer. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and the promotion activates automatically. Whether you back a team to survive elimination in the NBA or pick a side in a winner-take-all NHL Game 7, this offer applies.
Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. Here is how it plays out in practice with Saturday's games:
- If your $5 wager on an NBA playoff game wins, you collect your winnings and still receive $100 in bonus bets.
- If your $5 wager on an NHL playoff game loses, you still receive $100 in bonus bets to use across the platform.
There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:
- Minimum deposit of $5 required.
- Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.
- Four $25 bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.
- This promo code for DraftKings expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Saturday's NBA and NHL playoff games
Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or puck drop on Saturday:
- Register your account by visiting DraftKings Sportsbook and entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling.
- Verify your identity to complete the account creation process.
- Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform.
- Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, including Saturday's NBA or NHL playoff games.
- Receive your four $25 bonus bets within 72 hours of your wager settling, win or lose.
For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review.
More DraftKings promo offers for existing users on Saturday's playoff slate
Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens for returning customers throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs. Saturday's loaded schedule of elimination games is exactly the kind of night when DraftKings tends to stack its promotions page with compelling offers. Head to the "Promos" tab on the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see everything currently available for your account.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.