DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for Saturday NBA and NHL Playoffs

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 2, with $100 in bonus bets up for grabs when you wager just $5 on any market. Saturday's slate is loaded with NBA and NHL playoff elimination games, making it the perfect time to sign up.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Saturday's playoff games

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this offer. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and the promotion activates automatically. Whether you back a team to survive elimination in the NBA or pick a side in a winner-take-all NHL Game 7, this offer applies.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. Here is how it plays out in practice with Saturday's games:

If your $5 wager on an NBA playoff game wins, you collect your winnings and still receive $100 in bonus bets.

If your $5 wager on an NHL playoff game loses, you still receive $100 in bonus bets to use across the platform.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This promo code for DraftKings expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Saturday's NBA and NHL playoff games

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or puck drop on Saturday:

Register your account by visiting DraftKings Sportsbook and entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Verify your identity to complete the account creation process. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, including Saturday's NBA or NHL playoff games. Receive your four $25 bonus bets within 72 hours of your wager settling, win or lose.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo offers for existing users on Saturday's playoff slate

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens for returning customers throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs. Saturday's loaded schedule of elimination games is exactly the kind of night when DraftKings tends to stack its promotions page with compelling offers. Head to the "Promos" tab on the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see everything currently available for your account.

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