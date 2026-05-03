DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NBA/NHL Game 7s and MLB

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 3, with new users able to bet $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly. With NHL and NBA Game 7s on the schedule alongside a full MLB slate, there has never been a better time to sign up.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for today's Game 7s and MLB action

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. No DraftKings promo code is required to trigger the promotion.

Whether you back the Montreal Canadiens or the Tampa Bay Lightning in their dramatic Game 7 showdown, or side with the Toronto Raptors or Cleveland Cavaliers following RJ Barrett's overtime heroics, DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. The same applies if you want to bet on the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic in their surprising Game 7 matchup, or any game on today's MLB slate.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place $5 on the Canadiens to win Game 7 and they pull it off, you collect your winnings and still receive $100 in bonus bets. If Tampa Bay wins instead, you still walk away with four $25 bonus bets to use across any market. That is a strong return no matter how the puck drops.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the promo code for DraftKings ahead of today's games

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or first pitch:

Register your new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as today's NBA or NHL Game 7s or any MLB game. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers, check out our full DraftKings review .

DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for its existing customers, not just newcomers. From profit boosts on marquee matchups to same-game parlay specials, there is always something worth checking out. Head to the "Promos" tab in the DraftKings Sportsbook app to browse the latest deals available in your state.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.