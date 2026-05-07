Utah football among finalists for 3-star cornerback recruit

The Utah football program remains firmly in the mix for 2027 cornerback recruit Nathaniel Mensah.

The three-star prospect and Rancho Cucamonga High School (California) product has narrowed down his options to five schools, according to Riley Alberts of 247Sports: Utah, Nebraska, North Carolina, Cal and Oregon State. His decision is expected to come July 15, per Alberts.

A few of Mensah's finalists have been in the recruiting race for over a year now. The Utes joined the bunch relatively late, though, having offered the rising senior in April, according to his X account. Arizona, Auburn and Georgia Tech were among the schools cut from contention.

Mensah checks in on 247Sports as the No. 95-ranked cornerback prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 85 player from the state of California. He's coming off a junior season in which he snagged six interceptions for the Cougars, who finished the 2025 campaign with an 8-4 record and 5-0 showing in league play.

Utah appears to have made good progress with Mensah in the last few weeks, though Bill Belichick's Tar Heels could be considered in the lead to land his signature at the moment. North Carolina has hosted the 6-foot-2 defensive back on a few visits and arranged a summer visit for June 19, according to 247Sports . Mensah doesn't have visits with any other school established at this point.

Time will tell whether Utah's track record of recruiting and developing NFL-caliber defensive backs — like Jaylon Johnson, Clark Phillips III and Cole Bishop, among others — helps Morgan Scalley and company pull ahead in the recruitment for the top-100 cornerback prospect.

Utah has yet to land a defensive back in its 2027 recruiting class. So far, the Utes have commitments from three-star edge rusher Jack Henderson, three-star defensive lineman Tiki Teeples and three-star wide receiver Kingston Parks.

Several other prospects are featured on the Utes' target board, including Mensah's high school teammate, Dillon Sykes. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver and three-star prospect is set to visit Utah on June 5.

While most of their attention has been put toward the top wide receiver recruits in 2027, the Utes are pursuing a handful of cornerbacks as well, including a trio of three-stars in Kamil Loud, Jaden Bibbs and Dylin Bruce, among others.

In addition to his finalists, Mensah also holds offers from several Pac-12 programs including Boise State, San Diego State, Oregon State, Washington State, Colorado State and Utah State.

BREAKING: ELITE (‘27) CB Nate Mensah is down to 5 schools, he tells me for @247sports.

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Mensah attends Rancho Cucamonga HS in CA. He is set to commit on July 15th.

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Where should Nate go? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uLz2zvhvVk — Riley Alberts (@CfbRalb) May 7, 2026