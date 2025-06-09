Utah football among finalists for 4-star recruit
Chance Collins' recent trip out to Salt Lake City was a productive one.
Following his visit with Kyle Whittingham and staff, the four-star recruit from Mansfield High School (Texas) listed the Utah football program among his four finalists in a post to X Sunday night. Collins narrowed down his options to the Utes, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Texas A&M, with a decision coming Wednesday during a livestream on his Instagram.
Collins was ranked by 247Sports Composite as a four-star and the No. 34 safety prospect in the class of 2026. He received 18 offers during his recruitment and went on one other visit with Oklahoma State in April.
Collins' ability to read the opposing quarterback's eyes and make plays in the running game this past season highlighted his elite speed and athleticism, making him a highly coveted prospect among several power conference programs. He also lined up at wide receiver in 2024, hauling in 16 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to recording six interceptions and eight pass break-ups from his position in the secondary.
Utah recruited two of Collins' high school teammates to its ranks in safety Nate Tilmon and defensive tackle Dilan Battle. Also worth noting: Utes starting safeties Tao Johnson and Rabbit Evans are set to depart after the 2025-26 campaign, potentially opening up a spot in the secondary for Collins to fill.
Utah's 2026 class features two commitments from three-star linebacker prospect LaGary Mitchell Jr. and Preston Pitts, a three-star edge rusher from Clear Falls High School (Texas). The Utes did have a commitment from 6-foot-5 tight end prospect Colby Simpson, though he recently reopened his recruitment.