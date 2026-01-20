What are Utah football's odds to win the 2027 national championship?

Yes, we're already looking ahead to the next college football season.

And yes, a lot can change between Monday's national championship game and the last week of August. But that's not going to stop us from looking at the early odds for Utah and the rest of the Big 12 to win the conference in 2026.

With Indiana's 27-21 victory over Miami on Monday night, the Utes opened with +6500 odds to win the 2027 national championship in FanDuel Sportsbook's initial betting lines for next season . Seventeen other teams had shorter odds of winning the title, with Ohio State and Notre Dame leading the pack at +650.

Coming off its first national championship, Indiana had the third-shortest odds to win it all again next season at +700. Texas (+750) and Oregon (+900) were the only other schools with better than +1000 odds.

In the Big 12, only Texas Tech (+1600) opened with better national championship odds than Utah.

While the Utes' odds might appear long, fans might as well take solace in knowing the Hoosiers had +10000 odds in the preseason to win the 2026 national championship. For reference, Nebraska — the team Utah would go on to beat in the Las Vegas Bowl — had the same title odds as Indiana going into the season.

In addition to bringing back key pieces from an 11-2 squad that ended the 2025 campaign on a six-game winning streak, the Utes have spent the past few weeks retooling parts of their roster with experienced players Morgan Scalley and his coaching staff have been able to acquire out of the transfer portal .

From the junior college level to the power conference ranks, Utah's net in the portal has been cast far and wide as it looks to fill the voids that were created by the departures of notable starters and depth pieces on both sides of the ball. Only time will tell how Scalley and company fit all the pieces together for his first season at the helm of his alma-mater.

In reality, one of the only certainties regarding next season is what Utah's schedule will look like (to a degree). Still, having an idea of the opponents the Utes will play at home and on the road can perhaps lend some sort of idea as to how their 2026 season will play out.

Utah's 2026 Big 12 Schedule

Home games

BYU (12-2)

Houston (10-3)

Kansas (5-7)

West Virginia (4-8)

Away games

Arizona (9-4)

Cincinnati (7-6)

Colorado (3-9)

Iowa State (8-4)

TCU (9-4)

While the Big 12 is still in the process of finalizing dates for each of its members' conference schedule, the Utes' nonleague schedule is already filled out. Utah will kick off the season on Sept. 3 against Idaho at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes return to action Sept. 12 to host Arkansas, then round out nonconference action with an in-state clash featuring Utah State on Sept. 19 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Of course, résumé and strength of schedule matter when it comes to making a case to be included in the College Football Playoff, which is why it's important to keep the Utes' schedule in mind when looking at the initial betting lines for next season.

2027 National Championship Odds

Ohio State (+650)

Notre Dame (+650)

Indiana (+700)

Texas (+750)

Oregon (+900)

Georgia (+1100)

LSU (+1400)

Texas A&M (+1500)

Texas Tech (+1600)

Miami (+1900)

Alabama (+2200)

Oklahoma (+2700)

USC (+3000)

Michigan (+4000)

Auburn (+4500)

Ole Miss (+4500)

Tennessee (+6000)

Utah (+6500)

Missouri (+8000)

Florida (+8000)

