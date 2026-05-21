Utah football among finalists for top-30 offensive lineman recruit

Some of the top Division I programs in the West are locked in a recruiting battle for Gecova Doyal, a 2027 interior offensive lineman prospect from Puyallup, Washington.

Doyal, a consensus top-30 recruit at his position, is down to four schools, according to Brandon Huffman of Rivals. Moving forward, the 6-foot-3 rising senior will consider Utah , UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

Doyal has grown more familiar with his finalists over the past few weeks while going on campuses tours and hosting coaches on home visits. He recently checked in with first-year Bruins coach Bob Chesney and his staff in Los Angeles during the May 15 weekend. Prior to that, Ducks O-line coach A'lique Terry and chief of staff Marshall Malchow paid Doyal and his family a visit.

Utes offensive line coach Jordan Gross will have an opportunity to reconnect with Doyal while he takes his official visit with Utah during the May 29-31 weekend. Gross checked in with the Puyallup High School standout during a home visit in April. Doyal was coming off a trip to Salt Lake City when the O-line coach met him at his home.

The remainder of Doyal's recruiting tour includes stops at Utah, Oregon (June 5) and Washington (June 19), according to 247Sports . Both the Huskies and Ducks have hosted him on unofficial visits over the past several months.

Doyal narrowed down his options after receiving interest from numerous Power 5 programs, including Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Arizona State, among others.

Doyal garnered widespread interest from some of college football's premier programs as one of the top 2027 recruits from the state of Washington. The three major recruiting services — 247Sports, On3/Rivals and ESPN — tab him as a top-30 interior offensive lineman in the country, with On3/Rivals holding him in the highest esteem as a four-star prospect and the No. 17 recruit at his position. ESPN and 247Sports have him as a three-star prospect in their respective databases.

Utah has yet to land a commitment from an offensive lineman in the 2027 class. The Utes currently hold pledges from Arizona native and defensive lineman Tiki Teeples; Boise, Idaho, edge rusher Jack Henderson; and Skyline High School (Salt Lake City) running back Jonah Mailei. All three players are rated as three-stars on 247Sports.

Landing Doyal's commitment and signature on early signing day would be a huge recruiting coup for Morgan Scalley and company — especially when considering the Utes recently lost a major battle for blue-chip tackle recruit, Jake Hildebrand, to Arizona State.