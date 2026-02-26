Utah football among top choices for blue-chip offensive lineman recruit in 2027 class

Utah continued to make progress with one of the top offensive line recruits from the state of California on Wednesday.

After arranging a visit with Lincoln Mageo, a four-star recruit in the 2027 class, the Utes were among the teams the Oceanside High School standout listed as one of his top seven college choices in a post to social media.

Mageo, the No. 16 interior offensive lineman on 247Sports' composite rankings , also named Washington, UCLA, Arizona, Texas, Ohio State and Michigan as finalists, trimming down an offer sheet that featured over a dozen other schools from the power conference and Group of 6 levels alike.

Mageo had visits lined up with a few of his pursuers by the time he announced his top choices. He previously revealed an upcoming trip to Utah — set for March 21 — after Morgan Scalley and his offensive line coach, Jordan Gross, touched base with the soon-to-be senior during the January contact period.

Mageo sandwiched his Utah visit in between stops at Washington (March 7) and Texas (March 28), according to a report from 247Sports' Blair Angulo .

As Utah's current staff made headway with Mageo, the Utes' previous regime was also making their pitch to the blue-chip prospect.

Jim Harding, who followed Kyle Whittingham from Salt Lake City to Michigan in January, continued his pursuit of Mageo on behalf of the Wolverines. That led to the two sides arranging a visit for Michigan's spring game, set for April 18 in Ann Arbor.

Joe Salave'a, a defensive line and associate coach with the Wildcats, has been the one coordinating Arizona's pitch to Mageo. Salave'a is a graduate of Oceanside (1991) and is a former NFL player who spent eight seasons in the league before jumping to the coaching ranks. He's also the staffer who extended Mageo on Arizona's behalf last year.

Michael Switzer, a former Arizona staffer and current offensive line coach at Washington, has kept the Huskies in the mix since he extended an offer to Mageo last February. Washington hosted Mageo on a visit a couple months later.

Mageo also received offers from Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Kansas State, Kentucky and USC, among others. He checked in as the No. 341-ranked player in the country, the No. 30 prospect from California and the state's No. 1 interior offensive lineman on 247Sports' composite rankings.

Utah's 2027 recruiting class

Three-star wide receiver prospect Kingston Parks remains Utah's only commit in its 2027 recruiting class.

Parks, the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks, verbally committed to the Utes in late November over competing offers from Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State. Kingston has recently been ranked by 247Sports as the No. 121 wide receiver in the 2027 class.