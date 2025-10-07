Utah football announces special halftime show for Big 12 showdown vs. Arizona State
If all goes according to plan, those attending Saturday's Big 12 matchup between Utah and Arizona State at Rice-Eccles Stadium are in for quite a halftime show.
Depending on the weather conditions, the Utah athletic department will unveil its first drone show during the halftime portion of the Utes-Sun Devils contest.
The official X account for the Utah football team announced the inaugural drone show on Tuesday in a social media post, with a disclaimer for permitting weather. Utah and Arizona State are set to kick off Saturday at 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.
Based on the forecast in Salt Lake City for Saturday night, there's a possibility the weather will rain on that parade, literally. The National Weather Service is projecting chances of showers and thunderstorms in the Salt Lake City area on Saturday night, with mostly cloudy conditions and a low of around 44 degrees.
There's a slight chance thunderstorms will hit the region Thursday night and persist through Sunday, according to the weather service. If that outlook came to fruition, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Utah-Arizona State game face some sort of delay during competition.
Weather delay regulations in college football state teams must wait 30 continuous minutes after the last lightning strike within an 8-10 mile radius before returning to play. If lightning strikes during that waiting period, the clock resets.
However, if those forecasted thunderstorms were to hold off on Saturday, the Week 7 clash between Big 12 contenders would go on without a hitch, as well as Utah's planned halftime show.
Drone shows have become increasingly popular in college football lately, including in the Big 12 with similar performances by Colorado, Texas Tech and Kansas State. The Buffaloes recently did a drone show for their Week 6 contest against BYU. The Red Raiders eyed the record for the most drones used during a drone show for their season-opener against Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Aug. 30.
That same weekend, Clemson unveiled a drone show at Memorial Stadium for the 81,000 fans in attendance, plus the national viewing audience watching the Tigers battle LSU on ABC.
For the Utes, they'll look to keep pace in an ultra-competitive conference title race as they host the Sun Devils in the second meeting between the two as Big 12 constituents. Both have sustained one loss through their first five games of the 2025 campaign, making Saturday's affair a pivotal one for Utah and Arizona State's respective conference title odds.