Utah football's blowout win over Colorado sets up ranked matchup vs. Cincinnati in Week 10
Coming in with a combined record of 13-3, Utah and Cincinnati were already heading into their Week 10 showdown at Rice-Eccles Stadium with Big 12 conference title race aspirations on the line.
On Sunday, the stakes for Saturday's game were raised as both the teams elevated their standing in the US LBM Coaches Poll, with the Bearcats (7-1, 5-0 Big 12) moving up to No. 16, followed by the Utes (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) at No. 24.
The first gridiron meeting between the schools will also be the site for ESPN's College GameDay pregame show, setting up an opportunity for both sides to gain even more national relevance with a top-25 win.
The ranked matchup was set up, in part, after Utah and Cincinnati came away from their respective Week 9 contests with victories. After the Bearcats put away Baylor with a 41-20 win on their home turf, the Utes capped off Saturday's slate in dominant fashion, crushing Colorado in a game that featured the second-most rushing yards by a Kyle Whittingham-coached team (422) and a stifling performance from defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley's unit.
In the first half alone, the Utes defense recorded five sacks, a safety, blocked punt and an interception while holding the Buffaloes to -18 total yards of offense. Colorado wound up finishing the night with 140 yards after a couple of drives during garbage time helped boost its total.
The Utes' sixth win of the season earned them 129 points from the panel of coaches who participated in the post-Week 9 edition of the coaches poll, as well as the distinction of designated host for ESPN's premier college football pregame show in Week 10.
US LBM Coaches Poll (post-Week 9)
- Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) [62 first-place votes]
- Indiana (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten)
- Texas A&M (8-0, 4-0 SEC) [2]
- Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC)
- Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC)
- Oregon (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten)
- Georgia Tech (8-0, 5-0 ACC)
- Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC)
- Miami (6-1, 2-1 ACC)
- BYU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12)
- Vanderbilt (7-1, 3-1 SEC)
- Notre Dame (5-2)
- Texas Tech (7-1, 4-1 Big 12)
- Tennessee (6-2, 3-2 SEC)
- Virginia (7-1, 4-0 ACC)
- Cincinnati (7-1, 5-0 Big 12)
- Louisville (6-1, 3-1 ACC)
- Oklahoma (6-2, 2-2 SEC)
- Texas (6-2, 3-1 SEC)
- Missouri (6-2, 2-2 SEC)
- Michigan (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten)
- Houston (7-1, 4-1 Big 12)
- Navy (7-0, 5-0 AAC)
- Utah (6-2, 3-2 Big 12)
- Memphis (7-1, 3-1 AAC)
Dropped out
LSU (No. 19), South Florida (No. 20), Illinois (No. 23), Arizona State (No. 25)
New to the poll
No. 22 Houston, No. 23 Navy, No. 24 Utah, No. 25 Memphis
Others receiving votes
Iowa 85, USC 77, Tulane 65, Washington 60, South Florida 24, LSU 19, James Madison 18, Pitt 15, San Diego State 14, North Texas 11, TCU 7, UNLV 6, Nebraska 4, Arizona State 2, Wake Forest 1, Boise State 1