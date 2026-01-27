Where Utah football signee Kelvin Obot lands in final recruiting rankings for 2026 class

According to at least one recruiting service, the Utah football team snagged a top-five player in the 2026 class this past signing period.

The reputation preceding Kelvin Obot — the highly-touted offensive tackle prospect from Idaho who signed with the Utes over a litany of over power conference programs in the winter — continued to grow Tuesday as On3/Rivals released its final rankings for its five-star prospects in the 2026 class.

The 6-foot-6, 300 pound high school senior checked in as On3's No. 5 overall player in the class and the No. 2 offensive tackle behind Miami signee Jackson Cantwell. Obot also finished the cycle as the No. 1 player in the state of Idaho.

Obot recently completed his final season of high school ball at Fruitland High School (Idaho). His coach, former Utes All-American tackle Jordan Gross , was hired by Utah in January to be the team's next offensive line coach.

Getting Obot's signature in December was a massive move for Utah regarding its future offensive lines. Especially when considering all five starters from the 2025 group — often touted as one of the best units in the country — will have either graduated or gone to the NFL by the time the 2026 campaign rolls around, including high-level tackles Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano.

That said, Obot will have big shoes to fill come spring practices. But based on his reputation and what scouts have said about him over the course of his high school career, the five-star recruit should have a great chance at growing into his role in no time.

"A hyper-athletic offensive tackle who has one of the highest upsides at the position in the 2026 cycle," wrote Charles Power , the director of scouting and rankings for Rivals. "May need some time to adjust to the speed of the game at the college level, but has the upside to develop into a top college offensive tackle and eventual early-round NFL Draft pick.”

The rankings from On3/Rivals shouldn't be confused with the ratings put out by 247Sports, which has yet to release a final version of its 2026 class rankings. Currently, Obot isn't a five-star on 247Sports, though he is the highest-ranked recruit to sign with the Utes in the database's history.

Fellow Idahoan and Utah signee LaGary Mitchell, a three-star linebacker prospect from Meridian High School, ranked as the No. 5 player in the state.

Where Does Utah's 2026 Recruiting Class Rank?

On3/Rivals ranks Utah's incoming 2026 recruiting as the No. 48 class nationally and No. 9 in the 16-team Big 12.

Houston, which has the No. 5 class in the Big 12, is the only other team in the conference to sign a top-five 2026 recruit (five-star quarterback Keisean Henderson is No. 4 overall).

