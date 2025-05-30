Utah football extends offer to versatile prospect from Colorado
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah coaching staff have been busy this offseason extending offers and arranging visits with numerous standout high school players in the 2026 and 2027 classes.
Several star-studded prospects are set to take trips out to Salt Lake City this summer, setting the Utes up with ample opportunities to make significant strides with their top targets over the next few months.
Entering a pivotal recruiting weekend around campus, Utah has extended an offer to Colorado native Troy Mailo, who recently took an unofficial visit with the Utes. Mailo posted about the program and his time with defensive line coaches Lewis Powell and Luther Elliss on X earlier this week.
Who is Troy Mailo?
Mailo is a versatile athlete who plays on both sides of the ball for Mullen High School (Colorado). Listed at 6-foot-3 and weighing 240 pounds, his size and athleticism can be utilized off the edge as a pass rusher or along the offensive line at the tight end spot.
Mailo's ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and the No. 43 edge rusher in the class of 2027, though only time will tell if he lines up in a different position for his future college team. He's also the No. 2-ranked player in Colorado behind interior offensive lineman Reis Russell from Valor Christian High School.
As a sophomore this past season, Mailo recorded 52 total tackles (26 solos) and ranked in the top 15 of Colorado's 5A Division with 7.0 sacks, according to MaxPreps, earning him all-state honors.
Mailo holds seven Division-I offers, including from Arizona, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Utah and Washington State.
Does Utah have a commit in the 2027 class?
The Utes have one commit from the class of 2027 in three-star quarterback prospect Thaddeus Thatcher, who committed to Whittingham and company back in March. The 6-foot-2 Arbor View High School (Nevada) product is ranked as the No. 25 quarterback recruit in the class.