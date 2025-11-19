Utah football goes with familiar uniform combination for home finale vs. Kansas State
Utah will bringing nighttime vibes to Saturday's 2 p.m. MT kickoff against Kansas State with a familiar fit fans should remember from the most recent prime time game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
In a social media post Wednesday, it was revealed the Utes (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) will rock all-black attire when they tangle the Wildcats (5-5, 4-3 Big 12), who'll presumably wear their white jerseys and grey pants for the Week 13 contest based on a Nov. 16 post from their X account.
Utah went with a similar look for its Nov. 1 showdown against Cincinnati, though the Utes will wear black helmets featuring the "circle and drum" logo instead of the hand-painted ones they wore during that 45-14 win over the Bearcats. Those same uniquely-crafted helmets reappeared for last Saturday's 55-28 victory at Baylor.
Saturday's contest will continue Utah's trend of not wearing the same helmet-pant-jersey combination from any of its previous games.
More importantly, it'll mark the final home for several upperclassmen, including including captains Lander Barton and Jaren Kump, as well as a few members of the Utes leadership council in Levani Damuni, Michael Mokofisi and Aliki Vimahi. It'll also be the last time Utes fans get to see the team's top two receiving options in Ryan Davis and Dallen Bentley play at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Barton and Kump combine for 10 seasons of experience and 99 games played, with Kump serving as an integral part of the Utes offensive line and Barton being a key piece to the team's defense from his linebacker spot. Kump was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, honoring the best football scholar-athlete in the nation, back in September. He's also at the center of an offensive line that was nominated for the Joe Moore Award earlier this month, as Utah ranks No. 2 in the country in rushing yards per game and has allowed only 8 sacks all season.
Barton is No. 4 on the team in total tackles (42). His size, athleticism and versatility could earn him a call from an NFL team during the 2026 draft. Tankathon currently has him as the No. 11 linebacker prospect (No. 139 overall) on the site's big board.
Time will tell whether it's the last home game for Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu as well, given both standout tackles are projected first round draft picks in ESPN's latest mock draft.
Utah hopes Saturday doesn't also serve as its last chance to make a case for a spot in the College Football Playoff bracket, where the Utes sit as the second team out after checking in at No. 12 in the most recent rankings reveal.