Utah O-line tabbed as semifinalist for renowned college football award
The offensive line for the Utah football team has been at the forefront of one of the most efficient units in all of college football this season.
Heading into Week 12, the Utes (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) boast a top-three rushing attack in the Football Bowl Subdivision, averaging over 260 yards per game behind a front line that features two potential first round NFL draft picks at the tackle spots and has given up just seven sacks all season.
Considering Utah is near the top of the Big 12 in scoring and is still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot, it makes sense why its offensive line is being heavily considered as the best in the country.
Utah's front line, consisting of starters Caleb Lomu, Tanoa Togiai, Jaren Kump, Michael Mokofisi and Spencer Fano, was recognized Thursday as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, presented annually to college football's best offensive line.
Utah was one of 10 schools recognized as a semifinalist for the prestigious honor, along with Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
The Utes rank No. 3 in the FBS with 267.1 rush yards per game, trailing only Navy (304.9 per game) and Air Force (269 per game) in that category. They're also converting 53.28% of their third down attempts, the fourth-best mark in the FBS, thanks in large part to the stellar play in the trenches.
Utah has been named the Big 12 Offensive Line of the Week three times this season, following wins over UCLA, Arizona State and Colorado. The Utes rushed for 422 yards in that Oct. 25 game against the Buffaloes, the second-most since Kyle Whittingham took over as the head coach in 2005.
The bookends of Utah's offensive line have been touted as two of the top tackle prospects in the potential 2026 draft class. Fano checked in as the No. 1 prospect at the position on ESPN's big board, with Lomu not far behind at No. 3.
About the Joe Moore Award
Named after one of the most well-respected offensive line coaches in the sport's history, the Joe Moore Award is the only major college football award to honor the offensive line. It's also the largest trophy, standing at a height of 6 feet and weighing in at 800 pounds.
Joe Moore spent 18 seasons as an offensive line coach at Pitt, Temple and Notre Dame, sending 52 players on to the NFL, including Bill Fralic, Mark May, Russ Grimm, Jimbo Covert and others.
The voting committee for the Joe Moore Award is comprised of current offensive line coaches at the Division I level, as well as former players, coaches and select media.