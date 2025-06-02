Utah football impresses 3-star recruit during unofficial visit
For decades, it's been impossible to separate the Utah football team's identity from the program's high population of Polynesian players.
From the days of Star Loutulelei and Matt Asiata, to more recently Spencer Fano and Junio Tafuna, the Utes' physical, smash-smouth style of play has gone hand-in-hand with possessing a dominating presence of Polynesians on both sides of the ball, including many who have gone on to play in the NFL.
Class of 2027 recruit Troy Mailo felt the connection Kyle Whittingham's program has to Polynesian culture, from the players and the coaching staff alike, during his unofficial visit with Utah earlier this month.
"What really stood out was the strong sense of family within the program," Mailo said. "You can tell there’s a real brotherhood, and everyone genuinely supports each other. There are a lot of Polynesian coaches and players there, and that made me feel comfortable right away."
Mailo's ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 43 edge rusher in the 2027 class, though only time will tell if he lines up in a different position for his future college team. Listed at 6-foot-3 and weighing 240 pounds, his size and athleticism have been utilized on off the edge as a pass rusher and along the offensive line at the tight end spot while playing for Mullen High School (Colorado).
Mailo, the No. 2-ranked high school sophomore in Colorado, has been considering what his future will look like at both spots during his college recruitment process.
"I’ve enjoyed playing both [edge] and [tight end], and each one brings out a different part of my game. Right now, I’m open to either side of the ball — it really depends on where I can help the team the most," Mailo said. "As for Utah, they’ve talked about seeing me more at edge based on my skillset and how I might fit their scheme, letting me develop into the best version of myself wherever that ends up being."
"In talking with the coaching staff, it was clear they have a detailed plan for how they see me fitting into their system," Mailo said. "They were honest about their expectations and emphasized how they could develop me as a player. It’s exciting to hear how invested they are in each individual’s growth, not just as athletes but as young men."
As a sophomore this past season, Mailo recorded 52 total tackles (26 solos) and ranked in the top 15 of Colorado's 5A Division with 7.0 sacks, according to MaxPreps, earning him all-state honors. He Mailo holds seven Division-I offers, including from Arizona, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Utah and Washington State.
"Right now, I don’t have any visits locked in," Mailo said. "I’m mainly focused on hitting camps this summer, and continuing to work on my craft. I’m just taking things one step at a time and staying open to opportunities as they come."