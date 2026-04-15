Utah football joins late recruiting mix for 4-star Indiana commit

Prying a four-star recruit away from the defending national champions seems like a tall task most coaching staffs would rather avoid, though it didn't stop the Utah football program from joining the mix for coveted cornerback prospect, Monsanna Torbert Jr.

The Utes recently extended an offer to Torbert, a Cincinnati native who committed to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers 10 days before they captured Indiana's first national championship in football. Torbert confirmed Utah's offer with a post to his X account on Tuesday.

Indiana isn't the only power conference program Utah is up against in the race to land Torbert's signature. The recent Princeton High School transfer has garnered interest from a couple of the sport's biggest brands over the past few weeks, including Alabama and Ohio State (both of which offered in the last two weeks) and Notre Dame. Louisville, Wisconsin and Michigan have also gotten in the mix within the past six weeks.

Torbert, who suited up for Taft High School (Ohio) this past season before announcing a switch to Princeton for his senior year, originally picked Indiana over his other finalists Cincinnati, Iowa, Maryland and Pitt, on Jan. 10. About seven weeks later, he showcased his speed and coverage skills with a time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Nike's "The Opening" event in Indianapolis, earning the event's MVP honor and even more buzz in recruiting circles.

Torbert, who was also named to the Navy All-American Bowl roster, already had plenty of juice to his name as a blue-chip prospect who checked in as a top-35 cornerback recruit on 247Sports (No. 26) and On3/Rivals (No. 34). His national ranking soared after his performance in Indianapolis, though, as he went from the No. 339-ranked recruit on 247Sports on March 2, to No. 193 two days later.

Torbert's ascension up the recruiting leaderboard — along with his versatility as a two-way player in high school — would explain the added interest from Power 5 schools. In addition to his duties in the secondary, he threw for 1,791 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for another 450 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as Taft's quarterback, leading the team to an 11-1 record. He also recorded 40 tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

That all said, it makes sense why Utah's staff is showing interest in the rising senior. The Utes are in search for their first commit from a defensive back in the 2027 cycle, as they currently hold a couple of pledges from three-star edge rusher Jack Henderson and three-star wide receiver Kingston Parks .

If the Utes are serious about flipping Torbert, they might have to move quickly to pull it off. Otherwise, Indiana could lock things up during Torbert's official visit to campus, set for April 17-19.