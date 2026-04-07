Utah football lands commitment from Idaho's top-ranked 2027 recruit

A few months after landing the No. 1 high school player in Idaho's 2026 class, the Utah football team has landed the state's top-ranked recruit in the 2027 class.

Jack Henderson, a three-star edge rusher from Boise, has reportedly committed to the Utes after receiving an offer from Morgan Scalley's program in late March.

Henderson is the second player to commit to Utah's 2027 class, joining three-star wide receiver prospect Kingston Parks , and the third Idaho native to pledge in the past two recruiting cycles, with blue-chip offensive tackle Kelvin Obot (Fruitland, Idaho) and three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell (Meridian, Idaho) being the other two (both are part of the team's 2026 recruiting class).

Henderson, who's ranked by 247Sports as the No. 74 edge rusher and the No. 1 player from the state of Idaho, made his decision after checking out Utah's campus and meeting with the coaching staff.

"I loved visiting with the coaches and just getting a feel for everything they're hoping to continue doing there with the new staff," Henderson told 247Sports . "There is obviously a lot of stability and continuity with coach taking over, and I really believe in their defensive identity and I think it's a perfect fit for me from a football sense and also just in general."

Henderson chose Utah, which hadn't formally extended an offer until March 29, over competing offers from Fresno State, Air Force, Washington State, New Mexico and San Diego State, among others. According to his X account, he's lined up an official visit with Kirby Moore's Cougars for June 5-7.

How Jack Henderson fits with Utah

Based on what Henderson told 247Sports, it sounds like the Utes plan on utilizing the 6-foot-4 prospect's skillset in a stand-up linebacker position, with the ability to rush the passer as well.

Utah has a track record of developing linebackers into pro-caliber players, with Devin Lloyd, Karene Reid and Nephi Sewell serving as notable examples of what Colton Swan has been able to accomplish over the past few years. Both in terms of development and eye for talent, Swan has been able to fill the position with top-notch players on a year-to-year basis.

Looking ahead to 2027, the Utes' linebacker room will look much different than it does for the 2026 campaign. Johnathan Hall and Trey Reynolds will have graduated by then, and given the volatility of the transfer portal, it wouldn't be shocking to see at least a couple of underclassmen look for greener pastures elsewhere (or for Utah to bring in more experienced players).

That said, landing Henderson has the potential to not only help set the foundation for the 2027 recruiting class; it could give the Utes more assurance at linebacker for the future.