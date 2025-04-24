Utah football's Landen King enters transfer portal
Utah Utes tight end Landen King has entered the transfer portal with a do not contact tag, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
A former Auburn transfer who put together a promising first season in Utah, King saw his role diminish significantly in year two with the Utes, recording three catches for 54 yards after posting 166 receiving yards in the 2023 campaign.
King indicated earlier this spring that he wasn't going to transfer, but with the rise of redshirt freshman tight end Hunter Andrews this spring, it's unlikely King would've taken on a greater role in 2025. Not to mention, the Utes also moved 6-foot-4, 220-pound redshirt senior Otto Tia from receiver to the tight end spot toward the end of the spring window.
After a quiet start to the 2023 season, King had more targets come his way down the stretch of conference play. He recorded a career-high 63 receiving yards against Arizona while hauling in a career-high four catches, which he matched the following week against Arizona State. King's first touchdown with Utah came on a 7-yard reception in Utah's 14-7 win over UCLA earlier that season.
King was less involved in Utah's struggling passing game in 2024. His first catch of the season wasn't until Week 10 against Colorado.
King is the ninth Utah player to enter the portal during the spring window, notably joining wide receiver Zach Williams among the departures from last season's 5-7 squad.
When a player enters the portal with a do not contact tag, it indicates they do not want to be contacted directly by coaches or programs while in the portal.
The college football transfer portal closes Friday at midnight.