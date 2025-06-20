Utah football lands 3-star TE in 2026 class
Entering another pivotal recruiting stretch around campus, the Utah football program has added to its 2026 recruiting class with a commitment from three-star tight end Bear Fisher.
The 6-foot-6 Queen Creek High School (Arizona) product has announced his pledge via social media, becoming the sixth prospect to commit to the Utes this month and their seventh overall in the 2026 class.
"I'm thankful to say I'm committed, thank you to everyone for the support and love and thank you [tight ends coach Fred Whittingham Jr.] for this opportunity," Fisher wrote on X. "Ready to work!"
Who is Bear Fisher?
Considered more of an agile tight end, Fisher's background as a wide receiver has helped develop his route running and hands, making him a near impossible guard for any smaller defender to line up against 1-on-1. His versatility at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds translates to the basketball court as well.
Fisher has the traits and make-up to serve a meaningful role within Utah's offense, depending, of course, on how the tight end position shakes out over the next year. The Utes can expect redshirt freshman Hunter Andrews to play a big role this upcoming season, with Dallen Bentley back for a third season and freshmen duo Drew Clemens and Broderick Redden making their program debuts as well.
Fisher is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 115 tight end in the country and a top-35 prospect from the state of Arizona. He's chosen Utah while holding offers from BYU, Utah State, Arizona and North Carolina, among others.
Who else is in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
Utah's 2026 recruiting class grew recently with commitments from three-stars Michael Johnson (ranked as the No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 77 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Carter Stewart (No. 160 cornerback). Three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher) committed back in April.