Utah football lands third 2026 commit in as many days
The Utah football program continued to add to its 2026 recruiting class Sunday with a pledge from offensive lineman prospect Rowdy Pearce.
Pearce, who posted about his commitment to X, recently took a trip out to Salt Lake City for a visit with Kyle Whittingham and his Utes coaching staff. The 6-foot-4 Midland Christian High School (Texas) product became Utah's ninth commitment in its 2026 class and the third in as many days following another pivotal recruiting weekend around campus for Whittingham and company.
Who is Rowdy Pearce?
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Pearce was graded among 247Sports' top 100 offensive lineman prospects from the class of 2026. He was ranked as a three-star and the No. 94 player at his position.
Pearce committed to Utah over offers from Houston, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wyoming and Texas State, among others. He went on visits with Rice and Houston before his trip to Salt Lake City this past weekend.
In addition to manhandling defensive linemen on the gridiron, Pearce showcased his strength and power while competing in track and field at Midland Christian. During his junior year, he recorded a 57-11 in the shot put and a 158-4 in the discus throw, according to MileSplit.
Who else is in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
Prior to Pearce's commitment, Utah landed pledges from three-stars Perrion Williams (ranked as the No. 74 wide receiver in the class) and Bear Fisher (No. 118-ranked tight end) over the weekend. They joined a class featuring three-stars Michael Johnson (No. 45 quarterback in the 2026 class), LaGary Mitchell (No. 77 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 123 cornerback), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Carter Stewart (No. 164 cornerback). Three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher) committed back in April.
Utah's nine-man recruiting class checked in at No. 65 in the country and No. 14 in the Big 12 on 247Sports' class rankings.