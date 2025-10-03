Utah football locks in visit with up-and-coming 2026 recruit
A few weeks after receiving an offer from the Utah football program, JD Hill is ready to take a trip out to Salt Lake City.
The Mission Viejo High School (California) and former Northern Arizona commit, whose recruitment has recently taken off, has locked in an official visit with the Utes.
Hill will be in town on the weekend of Oct. 10 for Utah's home game against Arizona State, according to 247Sports' Blair Angulo, allowing the three-star prospect an opportunity to see two teams that have recently entered the recruiting mix.
Hill, who committed to Northern Arizona in July, rescinded that pledge after some impressive statistics to start his junior season warranted interest from several power conference schools. Utah joined the race on Sept. 10, followed by Arizona State, Miami, Oregon State, Colorado, West Virginia and UNLV. Colorado State had him on a game-day visit for the Rams' Sept. 27 game against Washington State.
Hill received a flurry of offers following a statement game against Folsom High School (California) and BYU quarterback commit Ryder Lyons. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound prospect recorded 5.5 sacks on the five-star signal-caller, totaling 13 tackles in a dominant 53-14 victory for Hill's Mission Viejo squad.
In addition to getting the attention of a few Big 12 schools, that performance from Hill boosted his recruiting profile from the No. 158-ranked defensive lineman recruit to the No. 112 prospect at the position in the country, according to 247Sports. He also checked in as the No. 85 high school junior in California after previously ranking as the No. 122 player in the state.
In 2024, Hill tallied 90 total tackles, including 29.5 for loss, and had 16.5 sacks to go along with an interception and a blocked field goal, helping Mission Viejo win the CIF State Division 1-AA state football championship. He also plays basketball and competes in track and field.
Hill also holds offers from San Diego State, Sacramento State, Montana State, New Mexico, Portland State and Utah Tech.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 6-ranked offensive tackle)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 36 athlete)
- Kennan Pula (three-star, No. 65 wide receiver)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 24 running back)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 40 interior offensive lineman)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 40 edge rusher)
- Javion Ramon (three-star, No. 99 defensive lineman)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 73 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 49 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 77 athlete)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 78 linebacker)
- Josiah Jefferson (three-star, No. 1 JUCO tight end)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 100 cornerback)
- Hudson Lewis (three-star, No. 177 wide receiver)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 96 interior offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 131 cornerback)
- Carter Stewart (three-star, No. 178 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 128 tight end)