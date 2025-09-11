Utah football offers on 3-star defensive lineman prospect
While most of its attention has shifted to the 2027 recruiting class, the Utah football program is keeping an eye on some of the top uncommitted prospects left in the class of 2026.
In addition to offering on one of the highest-rated high school quarterbacks from the state of Utah, Kyle Whittingham's program also joined the race for versatile defensive tackle recruit JD Hill from Mission Viejo, California, on Wednesday.
Hill, who verbally committed to Northern Arizona in July, shared the latest news in his recruitment with social media on Wednesday.
"After a great phone call with [Utes recruiting coordinator Freddie Whittingham Jr.] I’m blessed to receive my 10th offer from Utah! Go Utes," Hill wrote in a post to X.
The 6-foot-2, 270-pound prospect received his offer from the Utes following a standout performance against Folsom High School (California) and BYU quarterback commit Ryder Lyons, recording 5.5 sacks on the five-star signal-caller while totaling 13 tackles in a dominant 53-14 victory for Hill's Mission Viejo squad.
Hill's currently ranked as a three-star and the No. 158 defensive lineman recruit in the country according to 247Sports, though it wouldn't be surprising if his recruiting profile received a boost after stuffing the stat sheet in his latest outing.
Hill also checks in as the No. 122 player from the state of California in the 2026 class. While committed to the Lumberjacks, he also holds offers from Kansas State, Colorado State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Montana State, New Mexico, Portland State and Utah Tech. Northern Arizona was his first school to offer him a scholarship.
In 2024, Hill tallied 90 total tackles, including 29.5 for loss, and had 16.5 sacks to go along with an interception and a blocked field goal, helping Mission Viejo win the CIF State Division 1-AA state football championship. He also plays basketball and competes in track and field.
Kaneal Sweetwyne, a Skyridge High School (Lehi, Utah) product and former BYU commit with dual-threat capabilities, also shared an offer from Utah on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3 recruit is a three-star and one of the top uncommitted quarterbacks from the state of Utah in the 2026 class.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 6-ranked offensive tackle)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 36 athlete)
- Kennan Pula (three-star, No. 65 wide receiver)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 24 running back)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 40 interior offensive lineman)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 40 edge rusher)
- Javion Ramon (three-star, No. 99 defensive lineman)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 73 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 49 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 77 athlete)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 78 linebacker)
- Josiah Jefferson (three-star, No. 1 JUCO tight end)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 100 cornerback)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 96 interior offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 128 cornerback)
- Carter Stewart (three-star, No. 176 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 125 tight end)