Utah football locks official visit with 4-star CB recruit from Texas
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football coaching staff have been very busy out on the recruiting trails this spring, arranging visits and extending offers to some of the top high school football players in the country.
The third weekend of June is shaping up to be a big one for the Utes, as several star-studded prospects are set to make their way out to Salt Lake City for official visits.
Fort Bend Marshall High School (Texas) product Isaiah Williams recently added his name to the list of recruits who'll descend upon Utah's campus from June 20-22. Williams confirmed the visit on social media Saturday.
Who is Isaiah Williams?
Williams is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound recruit from Missouri City, Texas. He's ranked by Rivals as a four-star recruit and the No. 10 cornerback prospect in the class of 2026, while 247Sports Composite and On3's databases have him listed as a three-star and top-50 safety in the country.
Williams holds over 30 scholarship offers from schools in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC. Texas, which has hosted him on a handful of visits already, is currently Rivals' frontrunner to land a commitment. The Longhorns were listed in Williams' top five that was released in October, along with Oklahoma, Ohio State, Missouri and LSU, though his recruitment process remains open.
According to MaxPreps, Williams had 56 tackles, including 33 solos, and one interception as a junior in 2024.
Who else is in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
So far, the Utes' 2026 recruiting class features three-star tight end Colby Simpson and three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts. RJ Mosley, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver from Pittsburg High School (California), is set to visit the Utes during a very important recruiting weekend for Whittingham and company. In addition to Mosley, Utah will host three-stars Gavin Day, Mataalii Benjamin, Sean Morris, Perrion Williams and Jaden Vaughn on June 20, according to 247Sports. Three-star cornerback Mason Lewis is also slated to visit that weekend.