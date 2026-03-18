Utah football looking to gain edge on 2028 in-state recruit

Several of Utah football's top recruiting targets are set to visit Salt Lake City in the coming months to check out campus and visit with the program's coaching staff.

The Utes' guest list mostly consists of soon-to-be high school seniors, though Morgan Scalley and company certainly haven't forgotten about the 2028 class.

Noah Va'afuti Seufale, a standout from nearby Orem High School, is among the rising juniors Utah will host on a visit. The three-star offensive lineman prospect announced Wednesday that he's arranged dates to check out the Utes (March 21) and Cal (April 15) in the coming weeks.

Seufale is one of the top recruits from the state of Utah. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he's the state's No. 7 prospect in the 2028 class and the No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the nation.

As such, Seaufale has garnered interest from several power conference programs during his recruiting process. Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Washington and BYU are a handful of notable schools featured on his offer sheet, along with Utah and Cal.

Seufale goes to the same high school as incoming freshman Aisa Galea'i, who signed with Utah as part of the school's 2026 recruiting class.

How Noah Va'afuti Seufale Would Impact Utah's 2028 Recruiting Class

Landing a talented, in-state recruit to build the foundation of Utah's 2028 recruiting class would be a major win for Morgan Scalley and his staff.

Nabbing a player of Seufale's caliber could help shape the Utes' future offensive line. Utah hopes a couple of recruits in its 2026 class — Kelvin Obot and Mataalii Benjamin — serve as major building blocks at the tackle positions, especially with a few experienced seniors set to graduate after the 2026 season. The players who make up the interior will play an important role in ensuring Utah's front line is up to the program's standard.

In addition to Obot and Benjamin, the Utes bring in Moses Sparks Jr. and Rowdy Pearce in their 2026 recruiting class. Whether either sees time as a freshman remains to be seen, though given the volatile nature of the transfer portal, it's important to utilize the high school recruiting trails for depth purposes.

That said, Utah could very well satisfy its roster needs in the 2027 class. The Utes only have one commit (three-star wide receiver Kingston Parks) in the class, but that could very well change after they host some of their top targets in the 2027 class in the spring and summer months.