Utah football makes final cut for 2026 3-star WR from Texas
Kyle Whittingham and his staff still have work to do as they round out the Utah football roster for the 2025 season, though the chaos of the transfer portal hasn't stopped the Utes from making headway on the recruiting trails lately.
Whittingham and company have put in a good amount of legwork toward building their future recruiting classes, and on Tuesday, they put themselves in position to land another talented high school player from Texas.
Shortly after three-star wide receiver recruit Ayson "Boogie" Theus narrowed his options down to five schools — he'll consider Arizona, Utah, Pitt, Oregon State and TCU moving forward — the Duncanville, Texas, native hosted a few members of the Utes coaching staff on a house visit this week.
Theus is the No. 99-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports Composite. He's also the No. 88-ranked recruit from Texas. Rivals has Theus as the No. 78-ranked player at his position, while On3 grades him as a top-35 athlete in the 2026 class. Evidenced by his extensive track and field background, the 5-foot-8, 170-pound Theus possesses elite speed.
Last year, Theus finished second in the 100-meter dash at the Duncanville Bob Alpert Relays with a time of 10.8 seconds. He finished in the top five of the Rice 41st Annual Victor Lopez Classic with a personal-best time of 10.7 seconds in the 100-meter. Theus also has a recorded time of 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
So far, Utah's 2026 recruiting class features three-star tight end Colby Simpson and three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts. RJ Mosley, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver from Pittsburg High School (California), is set to visit the Utes during a very important recruiting weekend for Whittingham and company. In addition to Mosley, Utah will host three-stars Gavin Day, Mataalii Benjamin, Sean Morris, Perrion Williams and Jaden Vaughn on June 20, according to 247Sports.
Utah's lone commit in the class of 2027 is four-star quarterback recruit Thaddeus Thatcher from Arbor View High School (Nevada). It's no secret the Utes would like to add two of Thatcher's teammates to their 2027 class as well, with four-star tight end Zac Fares and four-star receiver Damani Warren.
In the portal, Utah has brought in three receivers between the winter and spring windows: Utah State transfer Otto Tia, Wyoming transfer Justin Stevenson and Mississippi State transfer Creed Whitmore. Tia is a candidate to play tight end as well, given his stature at 6-foot-4 and weighing 220 pounds.
According to 247Sports' transfer rankings, Utah's portal class is No. 42 in the country and No. 8 in the Big 12.