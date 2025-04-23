Utah football makes final cut for top 10 offensive lineman recruit
Coming off a big recruiting weekend in Salt Lake City, the Utah football program remains in contention for one of the most talented offensive linemen in the class of 2026.
Kelvin Obot, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman from Fruitland, Idaho, has narrowed down his options to five schools: Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, USC and Utah. Obot is the No. 9-ranked recruit at his position, according to 247Sports Composite, and the top-ranked prospect in Idaho's class of 2026.
Prior to announcing his final list, Obot was in Utah this past weekend on a visit that coincided with the Utes' annual spring game. He's set to go on one more visit this spring with USC, which is set for April 23-25. Obot also holds offers from Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan State and Oklahoma State, among others.
In addition to dominating in the trenches, Obot has quite the track and field background, specifically in shot put. Obot finished first in the 12-pound shot put at the Snake River Valley Conference meet earlier this month with an attempt of 16.18 meters (53 feet and 1 inch), which was a personal outdoor best for the multi-sport athlete. That power and strength certainly translate to the gridiron, too, making Obot one of the most sought-after prospects in his class.
“I have family in Utah, so I feel pretty familiar with the area, and their staff and program are very consistent," Obot said to On3 with regard to his relationship with the Utes.
Along with Obot, Utah hosted four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi on a visit last week. Three-star offensive lineman Dominic Harris is set to visit campus on June 13.