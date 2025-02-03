Utah Football names 13 players to 2025 Spring Leadership Council
The Utah Utes have announced their 13-player Football Leadership Council heading into Spring Ball for the 2025 season. This group, which includes players from various positions and experience levels, is expected to play a crucial role in setting the tone for the team both on and off the field. The council will help foster team unity, provide input to the coaching staff, and ensure accountability within the program going forward in Kyle Whittingham's 21st season.
Among the leaders selected are offensive linemen Spencer Fano, Jaren Kump, Caleb Lomu, and Michael Mokofisi, who will be instrumental in guiding a unit that is expected to be a key strength for Utah this year. Their leadership will be essential in developing younger linemen and ensuring the offensive front remains one of the most dominant in the Big 12.
On the defensive side, standout linebacker Lander Barton will bring his experience and tenacity to the council, while fellow linebacker Levani Damuni provides veteran leadership. The defense will also be represented by safety Nate Ritchie, who is expected to be a key playmaker in the secondary, along with cornerbacks Smith Snowden and Tao Johnson. Their presence on the council highlights the importance of communication and discipline in the Utes’ defensive backfield.
Edge rusher Logan Fano and defensive lineman Aliki Vimahi add valuable voices from the trenches, bringing physicality and leadership to the defensive unit. Their experience will be crucial in maintaining the standard of Utah’s defensive front.
New Mexico transfer quarterback Devon Dampier is one of the younger players named to the council, signaling his growing role within the program. His leadership will be key as the Utes evaluate their quarterback situation heading into the season. Tight end Landen King rounds out the group, representing the offensive skill players and adding another experienced voice to the locker room.
With this mix of experienced veterans and emerging leaders, Utah’s Football Leadership Council is poised to guide the team through a crucial offseason. Their influence will help ensure the Utes remain competitive as they prepare for the challenges of the season.