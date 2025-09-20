Utah football's odds to win Big 12 plummet following Texas Tech loss
As it became apparent Utah was going to fail its first true test of the 2025 season, oddsmakers began to rethink the Utes' chances of capturing their first Big 12 title.
By the end of Saturday's 34-10 loss to Texas Tech, in which Utah surrendered 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and looked completely out of sorts offensively, the Utes went from being considered the betting favorites to win the most wide-open league at the Power Four level, to sitting in the middle of the pack behind their competitors.
FanDuel Sportsbook dropped the Utes' odds of taking home the Big 12 championship to +1500 after the Red Raiders dominated the top-20 showdown from Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah had +270 odds to make the 12-team College Football Playoff last week.
Utah's free-fall catapulted six other teams in the betting odds, with Texas Tech leading the way following its statement win in Salt Lake City.
The Utes, who entered Saturday putting up over 500 yards of total offense per game, were held to a season-low 263 yards against a Red Raiders defense that played with more physicality and urgency all afternoon, forcing four turnovers and stalling what had been a potent rushing attack led by quarterback Devon Dampier.
Dampier finished 25-of-38 through the air for 162 yards but was picked off twice, as Texas Tech's secondary had its way with his pass-catchers throughout. Ryan Davis was the only true wide receiver on Utah's roster to record a reception in the 24-point loss, resulting in a candid answer from head coach Kyle Whittingham after the game.
"We gotta find a way to get a threat at that position," Whititngham said of his wide receiver group."We didn't get much involvement with the wideouts today, but you got to get open. I mean, you got to get open to get the ball, and so we got to do a better job of coaching them to help them to get open."
It certainly didn't help the Utes were held to under 100 rushing yards until the final few plays from scrimmage, giving Whittingham and company plenty to sort out on the offensive side of the ball as they make their way through Big 12 play.
"My guess is they'll answer the bell," Whittingham said when asked about how his team would handle adversity. "But we'll find out. The locker room was good; there are a lot of upset people in that locker room and it hurts, and it should."
Here's a closer look at the Big 12 title odds.
Odds to win Big 12 [as of Sept. 20]
- Texas Tech: +310
- TCU: +500
- Baylor: +600
- Iowa State: +650
- Arizona State: +750
- Kansas: +1200
- Utah: +1500
- BYU: +1700
- Houston: +1900
- Arizona: +2200
- Cincinnati: +2700
- Kansas State: +4500
- UCF: +6000
- Colorado: +10000
- West Virginia: +12500
- Oklahoma State: +30000
