Utah football visits high-priority recruit in 2027 class

Members of the Utah football coaching staff recently checked in with one of their top targets in the 2027 class ahead of an important campus visit.

Late Tuesday night, blue-chip wide receiver prospect Blake Wong shared on his X account that Utes offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven and wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis stopped by his home to meet with him and his family before his schedule trip to Salt Lake City.

Wong, who's arranged an official visit with Utah for May 29, is a consensus four-star recruit and top-45 wide receiver in the 2027 class. He's garnered interest from high-level programs throughout his recruitment and narrowed down his options to Utah, BYU, Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA.

Utah wasn't the first of Wong's finalists to pay him a home visit since he announced his top five schools in April ; Ohio State wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton Jr. stopped by his home recently, and not long after BYU wide receiver coaches Fesi Sitake and Raelon Singleton pitched the Cougars to the 6-foot-1 prospect, according to his X account.

Wong will have more opportunities to further his relationships with each coaching staff in the coming weeks as he tours the campuses of his finalists. Following his Salt Lake City trip, the Norco High School (California) product will head closer to home to check out UCLA on June 5 — only to then turn around and head back to the Beehive State for his BYU visit on June 8. A couple of stops in Eugene, Oregon, to see Dan Lanning and the Ducks (June 12) and Columbus, Ohio, to see Ryan Day and the Buckeyes (June 19) round out his visit schedule for the summer.

Morgan Scalley and company will look to capitalize on their chance to host Wong first later this month. According to an April report from 247Sports , Ohio State has been considered the frontrunners in the race to land his signature, while the two Utah schools have been viewed as "dark horse candidates."

That being said, it'd be a massive recruiting win for Scalley and the Utah staff if they were to undercut three Big Ten schools and their in-state rival for Wong, the No. 31-ranked wide receiver recruit in the country according to 247Sports. The Utes haven't snagged a wide receiver prospect of his caliber in some time, and have had to rely on the transfer portal market to replenish their depth at the position for the last couple of offseasons.

Wong, the No. 243-ranked player in the nation overall, also holds offers from Arizona State, Michigan State, Purdue, Washington and Duke, among others.

Thank you Coach Bumphis and Coach Mcgiven for spending time with me and my family tonight. Very grateful for your time. pic.twitter.com/7YJBXkLKn3 — Blake Wong 4 ⭐️ 27’ WR (@Blake3229) May 6, 2026