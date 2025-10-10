Utah football offers dynamic 3-star athlete in 2027 class
Looking to round out its 2027 recruiting class with more talent, the Utah football program recently extended an offer to one of the top-ranked high school prospects out of Colorado.
The Utes joined a lengthy list of teams interested in three-star athlete Brooklyn Bailey, a Mountain Vista High School (Highlands Ranch, Colorado) product who shared the latest developments in his recruitment process via social media Thursday.
"After a great conversation with [Utah wide receivers coach Micah Simon] Im honored and blessed to receive a offer to the University of utah," Bailey wrote in a post to X. "thank you to everyone who has supported me."
The Utes' offer came in less than a week after Bailey stuffed the stat sheet against cross-town rival Valor Christian High School, leading his Golden Eagles to a narrow 38-36 victory. Bailey helped keep Mountain Vista's undefeated record intact with 9 receptions for 248 receiving yards and a touchdown, plus an interception while lined up at cornerback on the defensive side of the ball.
For reference, Bailey had 20 receptions for 504 yards and 12 touchdowns through the first five weeks of the season, though he only played one full game prior to the Week 6 matchup against Valor Christian.
It wouldn't be surprising to see Bailey's recruiting profile receive a boost in the coming weeks after his latest performance on both sides of the ball. He's already ranked by 247Sports as the No. 79 athlete and the No. 8 recruit from Colorado in the 2027 class, with offers from Arizona, Kansas State, Utah, Arkansas State, North Dakota and Washington State so far.
In addition to Bailey, Utah recently showed interest in another highly-touted wide receiver recruit in Roye Oliver III, a four-star prospect out of Hamilton High School (Arizona). Oliver checks in as the No. 20 wide receiver nationally in 247Sports' composite rankings, as well as the No. 2 sophomore out of Arizona.
Who is in Utah's 2027 recruiting class?
Three-star quarterback prospect and Arbor View High School (Nevada) product Thaddeus Thatcher is the Utes' lone commitment in their 2027 recruiting class so far. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 33 quarterback in the class.
Even so, Kyle Whittingham and company have been busy with game-day visits throughout the 2025 regular season; three-star linebacker Sam Ngata and three-star athlete Titus Osterman are among the high school prospects to pay a visit to Salt Lake City in recent weeks.