Utah football projected starters on offense in 2025
Coming off an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, the Utah football program hopes to get back on track in its second season as a member of the Big 12 conference.
After struggling to put up points without Cam Rising under center for most of last season, the Utes spent this offseason revamping their offense, from their starting quarterback position to the offensive coordinator himself.
While Utah's skill position groups have been retooled, its offensive line remains completely intact. That's huge news for Utes quarterback Devon Dampier, who's already one of the most elusive signal-callers in college football. With two projected first-round picks protecting him at the tackle spots, Dampier should have all the time he needs to make his reads from the pocket next season.
Let's take a look at the skill players surrounding Dampier, as well as the rest of Utah's projected starters on offense.
Projected starters
QB: Devon Dampier (JR)
2024 stats with New Mexico (12 games): completed 226-of-390 (57.9%) of his pass attempts for 2,768 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions; 155 rush attempts for 1,166 yards (7.5 yards per carry) and 19 rushing touchdowns
RB: Wayshawn Parker (SO)
2024 stats with Washington State (12 games): 137 rush attempts for 735 yards (5.4 per carry) and four touchdowns; 11 catches for 108 yards and one receiving touchdown
WR-X: Tobias Merriweather (R-SO)
2024 stats with Cal (5 games): 11 catches for 125 yards and one touchdown
WR-Y: Larry Simmons (R-JR)
2024 stats with Southern Miss (12 games): 27 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown; 2 rushes for -12 yards (-6.0 per carry)
WR-S: Ryan Davis (R-SR)
2024 stats with New Mexico (12 games): 54 catches for 747 yards and three touchdowns
TE: Dallen Bentley (SR)
2024 stats with Utah (12 games): 2 catches for 15 yards
RT: Spencer Fano (JR)
2024 stats with Utah (12 games): 770 snaps, 93.0 Pro Football Focus grade (No. 1 in country)
RG: Michael Mokofisi (R-SR)
2024 stats with Utah (7 games): 405 snaps, 63.9 PFF grade
C: Jaren Krump (R-SR)
2024 stats with Utah (12 games): 773 snaps, 67.2 PFF grade
LG: Tanoa Togiai (R-SR)
2024 stats with Utah (10 games): 649 snaps, 79 PFF grade
LT: Caleb Lomu (R-SO)
2024 stats with Utah (12 games): 772 snaps, 75.6 PFF grade