Utah football recruiting target receives 4-star grade in rankings update
When the Utah football program extended an offer to Bode Sparrow in January 2024, the Davis High School (Kaysville, Utah) product hadn't received similar interest from other power conference schools, let alone a ranking on his 247Sports' recruiting profile.
What a difference a year can make.
Sparrow, who recently received offers from Oklahoma, Arkansas and Boise State, was tabbed as a four-star and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Utah by 247Sports in the recruiting service's latest update to its 2027 class rankings.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound recruit who previously checked in with a three-star grade was also bumped up to the No. 5 athlete in the 2027 class by 247Sports. Sparrow ranked as the No. 73 prospect in the country in the newest rankings, up from the No. 258 position he held earlier in September.
Sparrow enhanced his recruiting résumé with a strong start to his junior year at Davis. He recorded an interception in five of the first seven games of the season, leading the state with 7 total in addition to hauling in 46 receptions for 685 yards and 10 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball. He recently had seven catches for a season-high 150 yards against Syracuse High School (Utah) on Sept. 26.
Sparrow's productivity as a two-way standout garnered the attention of multiple schools in recent weeks, bringing his total offer sheet to 17 schools according to 247Sports. Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Tennessee, Washington and Oregon were among the schools featured.
Sparrow ascended 247Sports' 2027 rankings after a scheduled visit with Utah on Sept. 20, when the Utes lost to Texas Tech at home, 34-10. In August, he also lined up visits with Ole Miss (Sept. 27), Tennessee (Oct. 11), BYU (Oct. 18), Washington (Oct. 25) and Arizona State (Nov. 28).
Sparrow will get to see the Utes in action again while in Provo, Utah, for the next installment of the Holy War rivalry. That contest should pose serious postseason implications for both teams.
Sparrow entered his junior year coming off an impressive sophomore campaign in which he set school records on both sides of the ball while earning regional MVP honors for his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways. He hauled in 61 catches for 944 yards and a school-record 16 touchdowns while recording 59 tackles and a school-record 9 interceptions.