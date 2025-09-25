Utah football releases initial availability report for West Virginia game
Utah and West Virginia have released their initial availability reports ahead of Saturday's Big 12 matchup in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The biggest question for either side heading into the week was the statuses of Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol (foot) and running back Tye Edwards (hip-pointer). Both were listed as "questionable" on the team's initial availability report.
Edwards did not play in West Virginia's 41-10 loss to Kansas in Week 4. The 6-foot-2 redshirt senior was pivotal in his team's come-from-behind win against Pitt the week prior, posting 25 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-24 victory.
Marchiol had been dealing with some foot pain and left in the third quarter of the Jayhawks game, allowing senior quarterback and dual-threat Jaylen Henderson to get some reps outside of practice.
For the Utes, two players along their defensive line were categorized as "doubtful" in Paul Fitzgerald and Aliki Vimahi. Both saw the field during last week's 34-10 loss to Texas Tech.
Freshman wide receiver Mana Carvalho was designated as "probable" for Saturday's game. The former three-star recruit has yet to see the field in 2025.
Of course, Rabbit Evans, Daidren Zipperer and Hunter Andrews were listed as "out" — all three have been deemed out for the remainder of the season by head coach Kyle Whittingham — while safety Josh Sovereign and offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia reappeared on the availability report after making it onto the reports for the Texas Tech game.
Devon Dampier, who Whittingham said was impacted by an injury during the Red Raiders game, did not appear on the initial report for the Utes' Week 5 contest. Whittingham mentioned the team didn't believe the injury had long-term ramifications during his weekly press conference on Monday.
Utah Availability Report
Out
- S Rabbit Evans
- WR Daidren Zipperer
- TE Hunter Andrews
- S Josh Sovereign
- OL Isaiah Garcia
Doubtful
- DE Paul Fitzgerald
- DT Aliki Vimahi
Probable
- WR Mana Carvalho
West Virginia Availability Report
Out
- RB Jahiem White
- WR Jaden Bray
- S Julien Horton
- OL Cooper Young
Doubtful
- RB Cyncir Bowers
- OL Landen Livingston
Questionable
- RB Tye Edwards
- QB Nicco Marchiol
- LB Ben Bogle
- TE Jacob Barrick
Probable
- S Darrian Lewis
- WR Preston Fox
When do Big 12 teams have to submit availability reports?
Big 12 football programs are required to submit daily availability reports beginning three days before each game. The initial reports are posted on the league's website at 8 p.m. MT.
What do the designations mean?
Initial report categories
- Out: Broad term for any reason a student-athlete cannot play in the upcoming conference game (injury, illness, suspension, eligibility or legal issues, or personal matters)
- Out (1st half): Suspended for the first half of the upcoming game due to the NCAA targeting rule
- Doubtful: Has a 25% chance of playing
- Questionable: Has a 50% chance of playing
- Probable: Has a 75% chance of playing
- Available: Has 100% chance of playing; must be designated if previously appeared on a previous availability report and is now expected to participate
Game day report categories
- Out: Not dressing or available for the game.
- Game-time decision: Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the student-athlete during pre-game warm-ups before deciding whether they can participate in the game.
- Available: Will dress for the game and be available to play