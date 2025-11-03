Utah football reveals kickoff time for Big 12 matchup vs. Baylor
By this point, the Utah football team should be accustomed to playing in prime time.
After playing in four consecutive night games, the Utes (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) will be back under the bright lights on Nov. 15 for a 5 p.m. kickoff against Baylor.
The Big 12 matchup at McLane Stadium will mark the fifth consecutive contest with a 5 p.m. MT start time or later for Utah, which heads into its bye week coming off a convincing win over Cincinnati last Saturday.
The Utes-Bears tilt from Waco, Texas, will be broadcasted on ESPN2. Kyle Whittingham's program has been featured on one of the network's main channels four times this season, not including its Week 2 contest against Cal Poly (ESPN+).
Baylor (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) will also be idle in Week 11, as the Bears come off a 30-3 victory over UCF. Senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson continued to stuff the stat sheet, finishing with 267 passing yards and 3 touchdowns while completing 72.5% of his attempts. That performance helped the 6-foot-4 Lubbock, Texas, native maintain his spot as the Football Bowl Subdivision's leader in passing yards (2,780) and touchdowns (26) on the season.
With Robertson at the helm, Baylor ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 in total offense with 454 yards per game, in addition to putting up 33.8 points per game (No. 7). The offense hasn't received much help from the defense, though, as the Bears yield the second-most rushing yards per game (177.6) and give up the fourth-most points on average (29.3) in the 16-team conference heading into Week 11.
The Utes, conversely, boast the No. 3 rushing attack in the FBS (267.1 yards on the ground per contest) and rank top-10 in scoring (39.6 points per game) after putting up 98 points over their last two games against Colorado (53-7) and Cincinnati (45-14).
In addition to scoring at least 31 points in all seven of its wins this season, Utah has only given up more than 20 points on two occasions: it's 34-10 loss to Texas Tech and its 24-21 setback to BYU.
With those two games being the only blemishes on their résumé, the Utes moved up to No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following their dominant victory over the Bearcats.
"I would say that we're playing very well, and we've got a lot of good players,"Whittingham said after the game. "We had the two disappointing losses, but guys responded, bounced back and didn't miss a beat. So yeah, lot of good things going on, just got to keep things rolling."