What Kyle Whittingham said after Utah crushed Cincinnati
Another thorough performance in all three phases of the game helped Utah hold onto its aspirations of reaching the Big 12 championship game with a blowout victory over Cincinnati on Saturday.
After dominating Colorado last week, the Utes kept it rolling against a team that entered the matchup riding a seven-game winning streak and led by one of the nation's top quarterbacks in Brendan Sorsby.
Sorsby, who hadn't thrown an interception since the Bearcats' loss to Nebraska on Aug. 30, committed three turnovers and appeared out of sorts against Utah's defense all night long, looking frustrated at times as his team struggled to move the ball.
The Utes, conversely, experienced little resistance from the Bearcats as they controlled the ball for over 40 minutes and totaled 480 total yards of offense. They also received a boost from their special teams unit via a 75-yard punt return touchdown from Mana Carvalho in the third quarter, when it appeared Cincinnati was on the verge of snagging momentum.
Alas, Carvalho's big play slammed the door shut on the visitors, as Utah cruised to a 45-14 win.
Here's what Kyle Whittingham had to say after the game.
On whether the Utes are playing as well as he expected at the start of the season
"I would say that we're playing very well, and we've got a lot of good players. We got some tough games, we got three left; next one is on the road at Baylor, so that's where our entire focus is. But we're at seven wins now, and just about every one's in dominating fashion. We had the two two disappointing losses, but guys responded, bounced back and didn't miss a beat. So yeah, lot of good things going on, just got to keep things rolling."
On Utah's secondary
"Secondary did an outstanding job. [Cincinnati] did get a few things on us here and there, but for the most part, we were in position on just about every deep ball. And the pass rush was was good too; the ball was coming out quick because he had to speed things up. That's where past defense starts, at the line of scrimmage with the rush, but very, very proud of the secondary and how they perform and how they competed."
On Wayshawn Parker's performance
"He's practicing very well. Not that he was a bad practicer, but he's starting to separate himself. It was a concerted effort on our part to get him more touches, because when you when you look at his production, he deserves more. And so, I think we're getting about the right dose of what he can contribute each week. [NaQuari Rogers] had some good games early on, and still is a good back, but again, Wayshawn just seems to be the back with a hot hand."
On Ryan Davis' importance to the offense
"He has been so valuable to us this year. He catches everything; you throw it in his general direction, he's going to come down with it. He gets tough yards after the catch, and such a savvy, crafty receiver. He's as smart of a receiver I've ever been around."
"Knows how to get open, knows how to work the zones and get open in space, and he's fearless. He focuses on the ball; he's not going to short arm anything. He's going to go up and get every ball you throw to him. He's just a guy that is so valuable to Devon and our offense right now."
On the Utes defense shifting momentum back into their favor after Dampier's interception
"That was huge to swing the momentum back in our favor. They did come out and score and cut the margin, and we needed to answer. And we did with the defensive stop. And then the offense got in gear again, and then the punt return put the game on ice."