Utah football reveals Week 2 uniform combo
The Utah football team is set to take on Cal Poly in its home opener Saturday from Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Leading up to gameday, the team's social media department has put together a video revealing the uniform combo the Utes will wear when they play host to the Mustangs (3 p.m. PT/4 p.m. MT, ESPN+) — with the help of tight end Dallen Bentley.
Bentley's enlisted to help clean up Rice-Eccles Stadium while sporting the Utes' all-red uniform combo in a 99-second-long video the official "Utah football" account posted to social media platform X on Wednesday.
The uniform reveal came shortly after the program announced the return of “Red Thunder,” a firing canon blown after every Utah touchdown. It was one of the oldest traditions in Utah football history before being discontinued briefly from 2021-2024.
Former head coach Ron McBride and wide receiver Roy Jefferson are set to be inducted into Utah's Ring of Honor during the Utes' home opener. McBride was at the helm of Utah's revival, ending the program's postseason drought in 1992, with an appearance in the Cotton Bowl. The Utes made it to the Freedom Bowl in 1993 and went on to finish the 1994 campaign with their first 10-win season in team history.
Jefferson, born in Texarkana, Arkansas, and raised in Southern California, was an all-conference selection in each of his three seasons with the Utes (1962-64). He led the WAC in pass receptions (29), receiving yards (435) and receiving touchdowns (four) in 1963, earning him unanimous All-WAC team honors.
The Utes enter Saturday's matchup against the Mustangs following an impressive season-opening win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Utah jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half and never relinquished control, cruising to a 43-10 victory behind an efficient debut from quarterback Devon Dampier and a lights-out performance from Morgan Scalley's defense.
Dampier led the Utes (1-0) through the air and on the ground, recording 206 passing yards and a team-high 87 rushing yards while accounting for three total touchdowns and throwing just four incompletions (21-of-25) in his first start as Utah's signal-caller.
The Utes' offense was extremely efficient against the Bruins' defense, converting 14 third downs and finishing each of their six trips to the red zone with touchdown scores while taking care of the football and their shiny new quarterback. Utah's stout offensive line didn't allow a sack and helped pave the way for 286 rushing yards as a team, gashing UCLA's run defense in addition to providing Dampier with enough time to find his targets.
Utah will look to keep its turnover and sack totals where they're at by the end of Saturday's game against a Cal Poly defense that recorded five sacks in its win over San Diego.
Fans' first look at Dampier and company last week in their season opener saw Utah wear its white-top, red-pant combo.