Utah football schedules more nonconference games with in-state school

Fans of the Battle of the Brothers rivalry series have a couple more games to look forward to in the future.

Utah and Utah State have set up a a home-and-home arrangement for their football teams to face off in the 2031 and 2033 seasons, according to a report Monday from Brett McMurphy of On3.

A post from the Utah State football account confirmed the Aggies will host the Utes in Logan, Utah, on Aug. 28, 2031, and will return the favor in 2033 with a trip to Salt Lake City for a matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium. That contest is lined up for Sept. 1.

Additionally, the scheduled meeting between the two teams for September 2031 has been moved to Sept. 14, 2030, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah and Utah State are set to square off on the gridiron this upcoming season at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Sept. 19, which will be the first head-to-head meeting between the in-state teams since 2015.

The Utes lead the all-time series over the Aggies, 75-28, according to the official website of Utah athletics. Utah has won 11 of the past 12, including the past six that have been played in Salt Lake City.

In addition to breaking an 11-year hiatus, the upcoming Utah-Utah State game will have intrigue given two key pieces of the Aggies' offense this past season will be wearing Utah red and white for their Sept. 19 game.

Former Utah State offensive Kevin McGiven and wide receiver Braden Pegan were two of Utah's notable offseason additions. Pegan was the No. 1 receiving option for an Aggies team that ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West in scoring (31.8 points per game) and No. 3 in total offense (422.4 yards per game), leading Utah State with 60 receptions for 926 yards and five touchdowns, including three games with 100-plus receiving yards.

McGiven, who was hired to be on Scalley's first-year staff in January, will be tasked to assemble a game plan to beat Utah State defensive coordinator Nick Howell's unit. Howell has experience coaching against Utah from his days on Bronco Mendenhall's staff at BYU, serving as the Cougars' play-caller on defense from 2013-15.

Updated Look at Utah Football's Future Nonconference Schedule

2027

Sept. 4: vs. Miami (Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium)

Sept. 11: vs. Wyoming

Sept. 25: vs. Southern Utah

2028

Aug. 31: vs. Utah Tech

Sept. 9: vs. Nevada

Sept. 16: at Wisconsin

2029

Aug. 30: vs. Weber State

Sept. 15: at Arkansas

2030

Aug. 29: vs. Utah Tech

Sept. 7: vs. UCLA

Sept. 14: vs. Utah State

2031

Aug. 28: at Utah State

Sept. 6: vs. LSU

2032

Sept. 11: at LSU

2033

Sept. 1: vs. Utah State

Sept. 10: vs. Wisconsin