Utah football schedules summer visit with local 3-star recruit in 2027 class

One of the top 2027 recruits from the state of Utah plans on checking out Morgan Scalley's program this summer.

The Utes could find themselves in the pole position to land Orem High School standout Jag Ioane if all goes well during his visit to campus, which has been set for June 19-21 according to his X account, though only time will tell if the three-star edge rusher decides to stay close to home.

As a top 10 player in the Beehive State, Ioane's offer sheet includes a few prominent schools outside of the two power conference programs in the state. In addition to Utah and BYU, the 6-foot-4 prospect is also garnering interest from several future Pac-12 schools — Washington State, Boise State, Oregon State, Utah State, Colorado State and San Diego State — as well as Big Ten constituent Washington.

B ased on the comments Orem recently made about the Huskies and their coaching staff, it appears Washington is in good standing with the No. 9 recruit from the state of Utah following a home visit with linebacker coach Aaron Van Horn and run game coordinator Jason Kaufusi in late January.

Boise State had a chance to make headway with the soon-to-be senior while hosting him on a visit during the program's junior day last month. The Broncos formally joined the recruiting mix with an offer on Jan. 29.

Around that same time, Utes linebacker coach Colton Swan met with Ioane to reaffirm Utah's interest. Ioane's offer from Utah came under the previous regime.

More schools joined the recruiting race following a productive junior year from Ioane, who totaled 31 total tackles, six sacks, one fumble recovery and a safety at Orem last season. His impact along the defensive line helped him earn the distinction from 247Sports as the No. 58 edge rusher nationally and the No. 2 player at the position in the state of Utah.

The Utes reeled in a trio of three-star edge rushers in their 2026 recruiting class, including Lehi High School star PJ Takitaki; O'Dea High School (Washington) product Fameitau Siale; and Clear Falls High School (Texas) standout Preston Pitts. From the 2025 team, Utah retained a couple of pass rushers with more years ahead of them in Kash Dillon and Lance Holtzclaw.

Scalley and company didn't acquire a traditional edge rusher via the transfer portal, though it wouldn't be surprising if they tried North Texas transfer Ethan Day out at the position, given he's 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds.

