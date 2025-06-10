Utah football secures commitment from dynamic 3-star QB recruit
After a highly productive visit with Kyle Whittingham and his coaching staff, Georgia native and dual-threat quarterback recruit Michael Johnson has committed to the Utah football program.
Johnson, a product of Dutchtown High School (Georgia), has recently taken a trip out to Salt Lake City and is considered one of the Utes' high-priority recruiting targets from the 2026 class.
Johnson is ranked by 247Sports Composite as a three-star and the No. 49 quarterback prospect in his class. He's coming off an impressive junior season as the Griffins' signal caller, earning Region 3 5A Offensive Player of the Year honors while throwing for 2,700 yards and rushing for over 500 yards.
A former Mississippi State commit, Johnson reopened his recruitment upon de-committing from the Bulldogs in September. While holding offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, UCF, and West Virginia, among others, Johnson went on one visit with the Utes before making his college decision.
Listed at 6 feet and weighing 165 pounds, Johnson will likely need to bulk up some before having an opportunity to steer the Utes' offense down the line. His speed and elusiveness already stand out on film and he's exceptional at maneuvering inside the pocket. Johnson's athleticism should allow for offensive coordinator Jason Beck to get creative with his play-calling.
Johnson, who also has a background in track and field and plays some pitcher for the Dutchtown High School baseball team, is Utah's fourth commitment from the 2026 class and the program's second in as many days. He joins three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts, three-star linebackerLaGary Mitchell Jr. and 6-foot-2 cornerback Major Hinchen as incoming freshmen this fall.
The Utes did have a commitment from 6-foot-5 tight end prospect Colby Simpson, though he recently reopened his recruitment.
Utah's 2026 class ranks No. 72 in the country and second-to-last in the 16-team Big 12, according to 247Sports. Those rankings could change in due time with more summer visits on deck for Whittingham and company.