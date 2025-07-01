Utah football secures commitment from elite 2026 offensive lineman recruit
The Utah football program secured a pivotal commitment Tuesday from highly-touted offensive lineman recruit Kelvin Obot.
Obot, a product of Fruitland High School (Idaho), announced his pledge to the Utes in a post to X. He picked Utah over his three other finalists Michigan, Nebraska and Oregon.
Obot was ranked by 247Sports as a four-star and the No. 10 offensive lineman in the class of 2026. He was also the No. 1-rated high school junior from the state of Idaho and received offers from several power conference schools, including BYU and Oklahoma State from the Big 12.
Obot became commit No. 14 of Utah's 2026 recruiting class and the team's second from Idaho, joining Meridian High School standout and three-star linebacker LaGary Mitchell. Obot is the only Utes commit with a four-star grade.
“We’ve loved the Idaho native’s junior film since last October," wrote Rivals' director of scouting, Charles Power, in his evaluation of Obot. "We feel like the great film, stellar movement skills, projectable frame and multi-sport background (53-1 foot shot put throw this spring) give him one of the higher upsides at offensive tackle in the cycle.”
In addition to dominating in the trenches, Obot has assembled quite a background in track and field, specifically in the shot put. Obot finished first in the 12-pound shot put at the Snake River Valley Conference meet with an attempt of 16.18 meters (53 feet and 1 inch), which was a personal outdoor best for him.
Utah hosted Obot on a visit the weekend of May 30.
The Utes 2026 recruiting class also added pledges recently from top-ranked junior college tight end Josiah Jefferson, as well as three-stars Aisa Galea'i (the No. 71-ranked safety in the class) and Dylan Waters (No. 98 cornerback).
Earlier in the cycle, Utah landed three-stars Rowdy Pearce (No. 94 offensive lineman), Perrion Williams (No. 73 wide receiver in the class), Bear Fisher (No. 119 tight end) and Javion Ramon (No. 94 edge rusher).
Three-stars Michael Johnson (No. 49 quarterback, LaGary Mitchell (No. 78 linebacker), Major Hinchen (No. 124 cornerback), LaMarcus Bell (No. 23 running back) and Carter Stewart (No. 166 cornerback) have also committed to Utah, as well as three-star Preston Pitts (No. 39 edge rusher).
Utah's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 69 in the country and No. 12 in the Big 12.