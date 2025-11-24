Utah football secures commitment from former UCF 3-star QB recruit
Arkansas native Kane Archer will begin his college career in Salt Lake City instead of Orlando.
The 6-foot-1 quarterback recruit out of Greenwood High School committed to Utah on Sunday after backing off his pledge from UCF on Saturday, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.
Archer had been committed to the Knights since April, though rumblings surrounding his recruitment process indicated the Utes made a strong push for his services ahead of his Nov. 22 visit to Utah.
Archer de-committed from UCF after the Knights landed four-star quarterback Rocco Marriott on Nov. 22. Marriott was previously committed to James Madison.
Arizona, Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M were among the 24 schools to extend an offer to Archer, per 247Sports. He took an official visit to UCF in June, roughly four months after Utah offered on him.
Archer established himself as one of the most successful quarterbacks in Arkansas high school football history, leading Greenwood to back-to-back state titles (2023 and 2024) while amassing a 37-0 career record heading into the semifinal round of the 6A state playoffs, where his Bulldogs faced Benton High School with a chance to advance to the championship game on Nov. 28.
Archer, who threw for over 12,000 yards at Greenwood, was ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and the top-rated quarterback out of Arkansas in the 2026 class. He was the No. 78 signal-caller nationally and the No. 17 overall recruit from the state.
The Utes have one other quarterback commitment in their 2026 recruiting class from three-star prospect and Douglas County High School (Georgia) product Michael Johnson.
Including Archer, Utah has 12 pledges from three-star recruits in its 2026 class, as well as four from four-star prospects.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 6-ranked offensive tackle)
- Mataalii Benjamin (four-star, No. 21 offensive tackle)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 30 wide receiver)
- Kennan Pula (four-star, No. 23 wide receiver)
- Kane Archer (three-star, No. 78 quarterback)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 28 running back)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 42 interior offensive lineman)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 53 edge rusher)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 86 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 49 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 73 athlete)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 85 linebacker)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 103 cornerback)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 98 interior offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 133 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 122 tight end)
- Joseph Ward (NR)
Where does Utah's recruiting class rank?
The Utes' 2026 recruiting class checks in at No. 45 in the country and No. 9 in the Big 12 following Archer's commitment.