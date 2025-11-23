Utah football slips in AP Top 25 poll despite completing comeback win over Kansas State
After several ranked teams took care of business on Saturday, the ensuing Associated Press Top 25 poll looked very similar to its previous edition.
There was some movement outside of the top 10, though, as Utah moved down one spot to No. 14 following its come-from-behind victory over Kansas State on Saturday.
Rallying from down 12 points in the fourth quarter to pull out a 51-47 win over the .500 Wildcats apparently wasn't enough to keep the Utes (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) from dipping in the media poll, even if it did help them preserve their postseason aspirations going into Week 14.
Miami, which kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive by beating Virginia Tech, 34-17, leapfrogged Utah to claim the No. 13 spot, just behind Vanderbilt at No. 12.
The top 12 of the AP poll was stagnant, as all but one team ranked between Nos. 1-15 in last week's rankings came out victorious in Week 13. The one exception was Georgia Tech, which tumbled from No. 15 to No. 23 after losing to Pitt, 42-28. The Panthers parlayed their win into a spot at No. 24 in the poll.
Houston dropped out of Big 12 contention and the AP poll with a 17-14 loss to TCU, creating room for Pitt and No. 25 SMU at the tail end of the top 25 rankings. Arizona State (77) and Arizona (30) were among a dozen teams that received votes but were still left on the outside looking in.
The AP poll nearly replicated the US LBM Coaches Poll's rankings. The one difference between the media and coaches' perceptions of the landscape was how each viewed Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were No. 19 in the coaches poll and No. 23 in the AP poll.
AP Top 25 Poll (post-Week 13)
- Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) [61 first-place votes
- Indiana (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten)
- Texas A&M (11-0, 8-0 SEC) [2]
- Georgia (10-1, 7-1 SEC)
- Oregon (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten)
- Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC)
- Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1 Big 12)
- Oklahoma (9-2, 5-2 SEC)
- Notre Dame (9-2)
- Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC)
- BYU (10-1, 7-1 Big 12)
- Vanderbilt (9-2, 5-2 SEC)
- Miami (9-2, 5-2 ACC)
- Utah (9-2, 6-2 Big 12)
- Michigan (9-2, 7-1 Big Ten)
- Texas (8-3, 5-2 SEC)
- Virginia (9-2, 6-1 ACC)
- Tennessee (8-3, 4-3 SEC)
- USC (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten)
- James Madison (10-1, 7-0 Sun Belt)
- North Texas (10-1, 6-1 AAC)
- Tulane (9-2, 6-1 AAC)
- Georgia Tech (9-2, 6-2 ACC)
- Pitt (8-3, 6-1 ACC)
- SMU (8-3, 6-1 ACC)
Dropped out
No. 23 Missouri (lost 17-6 at Oklahoma), No. 25 Houston (lost 17-14 to TCU)
New to this week's poll
No. 24 Pitt (won 42-28 over Georgia Tech), No. 25 SMU (won 38-6 over Louisville)
Biggest risers
No. 15 Michigan climbed three spots following 45-20 win over Maryland
Others receiving votes
Arizona State 77, Navy 44, Missouri 23, Arizona 20, San Diego State 19, Washington 16, Iowa 10, UNLV 7, South Florida 4, UConn 3, Wake Forest 2, Illinois 1