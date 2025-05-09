Utah hosts 4-star QB recruit on official visit
In the thick of the most important recruiting stretch on the calendar, Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football staff have spent a considerable amount of time and resources on landing some of the top prospects in the 2026 and 2027 classes.
Already with one commitment from a stud signal caller, the Utes have turned their attention toward another four-star quarterback in the class of 2027.
Lincoln High School (Washington) product Sione Tu’amoheloa-Kaho announced on X/Twitter that he's taking a visit with Utah on Friday. He's received an offer from the Utes following "a great conversation" with offensive coordinator Josh Beck and Utes quarterback coach Koy Detmer Jr.
Who is Sione Tu’amoheloa-Kaho?
Tu’amoheloa-Kaho is listed as a 6-foot-2, 205-pound recruit out of Tacoma, Washington. He's ranked by 247Sports Composite as a four-star recruit and the No. 20 quarterback prospect in the class of 2027.
Tu’amoheloa-Kaho reaffirmed himself as one of the top high school quarterbacks in Washington this past season, throwing for 2,192 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also rushed for 370 yards and seven touchdowns. Regarded as a smooth and polished passer, Tu’amoheloa-Kaho is also quite the twitchy athlete who moves well inside the pocket and can elude pressure.
Tu’amoheloa-Kaho already holds offers from numerous Power Four schools as a high school sophomore, including Alabama, BYU, Oregon, Washington and UCLA. He's visited with UCLA and Oregon within the last four months and is a frequent visitor to nearby Washington. BYU will also host him on a visit this weekend.
Tu’amoheloa-Kaho has two older brothers who previously played college football: Vai Kaho — a former San Diego State and Montana linebacker — and Ale Kaho, a former Alabama and UCLA linebacker.
Who else is in Utah's 2027 recruiting class?
The Utes' lone commitment in the class of 2027 is Arbor View High (Nevada) product Thaddeus Thatcher, a four-star quarterback and the younger brother of Utah freshman linebacker Christian Thatcher.
Thaddeus is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 quarterback recruit from Nevada. He threw for 3,271 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing 204 of 322 pass attempts (63.4%), leading Arbor View High to the Class 5A Division I championship game.