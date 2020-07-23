Utah in the final four for big-time 2021 prospect Ethan Calvert

Ethan Calvert is a special prospect, there's no denying that — and that's why he's one of the top recruits on Utah's 2021 recruiting board, maybe even their No. 1 prospect. But getting him to commit to the Utes won't be easy as Calvert has a top-four of Utah, USC, Washington and UCLA.

On the surface it appears that the Utes would be the last of those four teams to get a commitment from Calvert, especially considering his older brothers Bo and Josh suit up for UCLA and Washington, respectively. Also, of his four finalists Utah is the only school Ethan hasn't taken an official visit too.

But Ethan does have family who live in the state and he's considering taking an unofficial visit if official visits don't happen anytime soon. He's in no rush to commit and playing with his brothers is not considered a priority, and considering how Utah does on defense and sends players to the NFL, the Utes are in a good spot.

“That is a lot of players that are having the opportunity to make a living and a good living. There’s not a lot of jobs coming right out of college that can pay you what the NFL does,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham told the Deseret News. “So it’s a selling point for us in recruiting that if you come to the University of Utah there’s a very high chance that you will have an opportunity to play at the next level.”

Right away, Calvert has the size, athleticism and bloodlines to be a star in college. He's already built like a top-flight, D-I linebacker and by playing primarily against spread offenses in high school, his athleticism flashes on his tape.

“I’m looking for relationships with the coaches. Distance (from home) doesn’t really matter, as long as campus feels like home.” Calvert said. “I’ll probably end up narrowing my decision (and) committing after I take my official visits.”

Calvert really broke through the recruiting ranks when he dominated the competition by being named a "Top Performer" at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Los Angeles on Feb. 9.

He was another head-turner during competitive drills when he showed off his burst, and coverage skills against some of the top QB's in the country. His performance earned him an invite to the 2021 Under Armor All-America Game following the completion of his drills during the camp.

Calvert would expertly slide into Utah's defense and could be an immediate impact player from the second he steps onto campus.

The Utes only signed one ILB recruit from the 2020 class in 3-star Sione Fotu — and with expected 2020 starters Devin Lloyd and Sione Lund draft eligible following the upcoming season, there is room for playing time. The Utes also have a commitment from 3-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, a guy who plays the game the same way as Calvert does and could form a dynamic duo.

Here's a complete breakdown of Calvert's game by SI's director fo recruiting John Garcia Jr.

Prospect: Ethan Calvert

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker/Wide Receiver

School: Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian

Schools of Interest: Considering USC, UCLA, Stanford, Washington, LSU and several others.

Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Great defensive build. Tall with broad shoulders and above-average length. Muscular throughout, with room to add mass to lower half at the next level.

Athleticism: Calvert is the youngest of three brothers playing big roles in the Pac-12 and some say he has the talent to be the best among them. Strong straight-line linebacker with closing speed and considerable pop upon contact. Runs better than expected, relative to the frame, in the open field. Solid quickness in the wash with navigational ability.

Instincts: Sharp risk-taker whether dealing with contain, pursuit angles or gauging blockers. Can get to ball carrier with speed and redirect without much warning. At his best when path to assignment is on a linear path but flashes pass rushing upside on the edge as needed. He can take on blockers with length and leverage but prefers to win with athleticism.

Polish: While aggressive, plays within responsibility with efficiency and speed. He can scream downhill and make a play behind the line just as well as he can scrape over the top and fill a hole with purpose. Strong prospect with well-above-average football IQ evident in coverage despite a slight lack of fluidity in space.

Bottom Line: Calvert has the look and game of an old school inside linebacker with plenty of flashy traits along the way. He can thrive in the A and B gaps with downhill execution and hold his own as an underneath defender against the pass. But when it comes to projecting him at the collegiate level, he is a see ball, get ball linebacker with great fundamentals and plenty of pop to build upon.

