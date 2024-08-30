Utah kicks off 2024 season with College Football Playoff hopes in sight
The Utah Utes have established themselves as a dominant force in the Pac-12 under the leadership of head coach Kyle Whittingham. As the Pac-12 dissolves and Utah joins the Big 12, the question now is whether their high placement in the preseason AP Poll is a sign of continued success or if they will fall short of the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP).
Ranked No. 12 in the preseason AP Poll, the Utes are entering their sixth consecutive year in the Top 25, demonstrating a sustained level of excellence. They were also predicted to win the Big 12 in the conference’s preseason media poll, earning the most first-place votes. Clearly, Utah is not a team flying under the radar. Historically, the Utes have won a conference championship in their first year in a new league three times, but the most recent occurrence was in 1999 when they joined the Mountain West. The 2024 season presents a chance to replicate that feat in the Big 12, potentially setting the stage for a CFP appearance.
Utah's path to the playoff looks promising, given their favorable position in national power rankings and an easier strength of schedule compared to their conference peers. They ranked No. 10 in College Football Network’s power rankings of all 134 FBS teams after Week 0, the highest among Big 12 schools. With the CFP expanding to 12 teams, the Utes’ chances of making the field have never been better. The top five ranked conference champions will receive automatic bids, with the top four earning first-round byes. If the Utes live up to expectations, they could secure one of those coveted spots.
Key returning players, including quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, and wide receiver Dorian Singer, will be pivotal in Utah’s pursuit of a Big 12 championship. Rising, who missed the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury sustained in the 2022 Rose Bowl, has been a game-changer when healthy. In his two seasons as a starter, he amassed 4,741 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, along with nearly 800 rushing yards and 11 scores. The concern remains whether Rising will regain his pre-injury form, but even a slightly diminished version of him is expected to outperform last season’s substitute, Bryson Barnes.
Kuithe, another key piece of the offense who missed last season due to injury, is poised to re-establish himself as one of the nation’s top tight ends. In 2022, with Rising under center, the Utes ranked 11th in points per drive. Without him, they fell to 88th in 2023, highlighting the critical role he plays in the offense. The return of Rising and Kuithe, along with other key contributors, raises Utah’s offensive ceiling significantly.
On the defensive side, Whittingham’s squad has been consistently strong, anchored by players like Junior Tafuna on the defensive line and Lander Barton at linebacker. The defense returns all four starters on the line and boasts a talented secondary led by cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn and experienced safeties Nate Ritchie and Tao Johnson. The unit is well-positioned to slow down the explosive offenses that characterize the Big 12.
The biggest threats to Utah’s Big 12 title hopes include fellow ranked teams Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Arizona, and Kansas. Oklahoma State, in particular, is dangerous with nearly every starter returning, including standout running back Ollie Gordon II. Kansas State, known for its formidable defense under head coach Chris Klieman, also presents a significant challenge.
Utah’s transition to the Big 12 represents both an opportunity and a test. Their high ranking in preseason polls and favorable schedule suggest they have the tools to compete for a conference title and a spot in the CFP. However, the true test will be maintaining consistency and navigating the challenges of a new conference environment. If the Utes can stay healthy and execute, a playoff appearance is well within reach, marking a new chapter in their storied program history.