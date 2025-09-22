Utah’s Kyle Whittingham shares injury update on QB Devon Dampier
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham believes his quarterback, Devon Dampier, was impacted by an injury throughout Saturday’s home loss to Texas Tech.
Dampier, who wasn’t listed on the team’s availability report leading up to kickoff, reportedly sustained the undisclosed injury toward the tail end of the Utes’ road win over Wyoming the week prior, per KSL’s Steve Bartle.
“He was doing the best he could,” Whittingham said. “He wasn’t able to practice Tuesday or Wednesday, a little bit Thursday. I’m gonna tell you that it definitely impacted Devon, but if you’re out there, you got to get it done.”
Despite missing two practices, Dampier never made it onto Utah’s availability reports for Saturday’s game. The Big 12, with approval from all the league’s members, instituted in August that its football teams would be required to submit daily reports three days prior to each conference game, though Dampier wasn’t categorized as “available," "probable," "questionable," "doubtful" or "out” at any point in the days leading up to the Utes’ Big 12 opener.
The Big 12’s official policy on availability reports states that institutional personnel are required to follow the new rules “in good faith,” and that actions “designed to conceal a student-athlete’s actual participation status for strategic or competitive purposes” are not permitted. The guidelines also state that coaches, athletic trainers and sports information personnel are not allowed to publicly comment on a player’s availability status that “contradict” the availability report.
The Big 12 also spells out in its availability report rules that the conference “holds the authority” to investigate potential violations, which can include reviewing “pertinent” practice footage. No specific punishments for violating the policy are laid out, though the league’s rules do state that any head coach who fails to submit accurate and timely availability reports may face penalties, including reprimands, fines or other disciplinary actions at commissioner Brett Yormark’s discretion.
Whittingham didn’t publicly comment on Dampier’s injury before the Texas Tech game. The Big 12’s rules on the matter don’t state when contradictory comments have to be made in order for them to be seen as gaining a competitive advantage over an opponent. Big 12 teams are required to accurately indicate a player’s participation status when it's apparent that a player may be unable to participate in an upcoming conference game for any reason (injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility or personal matters).
Whether Whittingham and his staff felt any point in the lead-up to Saturday’s game against the Red Raiders that their quarterback might not be able to play, only time will tell if the Big 12 presses the issue based on Whittingham’s comments.
Per KSL’s Josh Furlong, Whittingham said he doesn’t believe Dampier’s injury will have long-term ramifications, but the team doesn’t know for certain. Whittingham added that Dampier is in a better place than he was last week.
Dampier had his most inefficient day as a passer in a Utah uniform, though the lack of a run game and inconsistencies from the wide receiver position certainly didn't help the cause during the Utes’ 34-10 loss to the Red Raiders. Dampier finished 25-of-38 through the air for 162 yards and tossed a pair of interceptions while being held to 11 rushes for 27 yards on the ground. He averaged 66 rushing yards through the first three games of the season.