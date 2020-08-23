SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah makes top-8 for SI All-American nominee Velltray Jefferson

Ryan Kostecka

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida and Deamikkio Nathan, the wide receiver out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Utah only signed one wide receiver from the 2020 class, but two other players were signed as athletes and could see time on the offensive side of the ball. Juniors Bryan Thompson, Solomon Enis and Britain Covey are the expected starters for the upcoming 2020 season while senior Samson Nacua, junior Jaylen Dixon and freshman Devaughn Vele should all contribute on that side of the ball

But the Utes desperately need help at the wide receiver position, and with Costelli and Nathan already on board, the Utes are looking to add maybe 2-3 more during the 2021 class. Velltray Jefferson, who was recently named an SI All-American nominee, could be that game-changer the Utah needs.

Jefferson announced on Sunday that he has narrowed his list of schools to eight finalists, with Utah making the cut. Joining the Utes are Tennessee, Arizona, Fresno State, Arizona State, Washington, Colorado and USC.

Jefferson will make his final decision on his birthday, Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m.

Efj8q-XUEAEfPoc

Jefferson is one of those recruits where if looks mattered, he might be the No. 1 prospect in the nation. Physically he's an athletic specimen who's ready to contribute at the next level. His only real downfall is that he never singled out a position in high school, so he will be raw wherever he goes.

But once he designates himself one spot, he should be to adapt and learn the intricacies to be a dominant collegiate player.

Here's a complete breakdown by Garcia regarding what Jefferson can do at the next level...

Prospect: Velltray Jefferson
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Fresno (Calif.) Edison
Schools of Interest: Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Fresno State, Nevada, USC
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Huge kid with a thick build. Great size already, will look even better as he gets his feet under him.

Athleticism: Moves really well even compared to opposing cornerbacks. Physical as hell. Unafraid of contact. Plays some safety, too. Might be a good fit there, but nearly all the film we evaluated was on the offensive side of the ball.

Instincts: He plays a tough brand of football. Good ball skills and he brings a lot to the table in terms of red zone tools. He’s a confident runner and he has some juice; He almost never goes down from the first contact.

Polish: Needs to work on footwork. Routes can be rounded and are far from precise, but he’s big and strong enough to make up for that right now. Only evaluating sophomore film.

Bottom Line: Jefferson has impressive size and speed as a 6’4 210-plus pound wide receiver. He put together an impressive sophomore year and deservedly received a lot of attention from up and down the west coast and over the country. We’re looking forward to watching him tear it up during his senior season.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Ute Jaylon Johnson ready for big role with the Chicago Bears

When starting cornerback Artie Burns went down with a torn ACL during training camp, second round pick and former Utah star Jaylon Johnson just became a massive commodity

Ryan Kostecka

How does no CFB season for the Pac-12 affect future college stars

Every day that passes seems to provide a bit more clarity on whether or not the 2020 college football season will happen — and for the sake of Utah recruiting, the Utes may hope its all postponed until the spring

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 appoints Merton Hanks as senior associate commissioner for football operations

The Pac-12 made a big move this past week when it announced the hiring of former Conference USA senior associate commissioner Merton Hanks to the same role within the conference

Ryan Kostecka

Utah adds commitment from San Diego transfer Dalton Kincaid

Utah received some good news on Thursday evening when former San Diego tight end Dalton Kincaid committed to the Utes, becoming the ninth member of Utah's 2021 recruiting class

Ryan Kostecka

'Holy War' of basketball will have to wait until 2021

When the Pac-12 announced that there would be no more athletic competitions for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year — the future of the Utah-BYU basketball game became unknown

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA recommends athletes to be granted extra year of eligibility

The NCAA Division I council announced on Wednesday that it was recommending all college athletes be granted an extra year of eligibility regardless of competition during the fall sports season

Ryan Kostecka

Harlan: Utah could lose $50-60 million without a fall sports season

Speaking a week ago, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan talked about the financial loss the school is to have without a fall sports season and how the athletes have responded amidst uncertainty

Ryan Kostecka

Should Pac-12 and Big Ten players be allowed to transfer without penalty?

When the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced that it was canceling/postponing the fall collegiate sports season — including football — how the players would react was a huge question mark

Ryan Kostecka

Utah high on the list for 2022 prospect Tevarua Tafiti out of Hawaii

Already blessed with a pipeline to some of the top talent in the state of Utah, the Utes are looking to keep that rolling in the 2022 class by going hard after 4-star outside linebacker Tevarua Tafiti

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah star Johnnie Bryant joining New York Knicks staff

The coaching career for former Utah guard Johnnie Bryant continues to evolve as reports indicate that he's been hired as associate head coach for new head coach Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks

Ryan Kostecka