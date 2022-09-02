Skip to main content
Utah needs to 'stick to their culture' against the Florida Gators

RJ Hubert, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Heading into a matchup with the Gators, senior safety RJ Hubert says Utah needs to stick to their culture when defending against the Florida offense.

With anticipation at an all time high and kickoff between the Utah Utes and Florida Gators just 24 hours away, college football is officially back. For those freshman who are new to their respective programs, this matchup has been a long time coming and they will finally take the collegiate stage. For senior safety RJ Hubert, he too has been waiting a long time for this opportunity.

Now back and stepping into what will be his fifth season with the program, Hubert is ecstatic to return to the field. While it's been a difficult process coming back from multiple injuries, he has taken the necessary steps to adjust and couldn't be more excited to face the Gators in his return.

"I'm just looking forward to finally being on the field with my teammates," Hubert said. "Its been a long time coming. While we've been out here practicing for weeks on end, I finally get to experience a game situation so, I'm really excited for that."

Heading into his first game in some time, Hubert understands the task at hand. Starting at safety, Hubert will be tasked with helping defend against Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has received a lot of praise from head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) lofts a pass to a wide receiver the fourth quarter. Blue beat Orange 34-0 as the Florida Gators scrimmaged themselves during the annual Orange and Blue Game.

In addition to Whittingham's comments, Hubert also understands just how dangerous Richardson is and what it will take to slow him down. While admitting he's incredibly talented, Hubert said the Utes know what to expect from him and the receivers which has dictated their preparations.

"He'll play to his strengths and we'll do our best to contain that. I don't think there's anything thats going to catch us off guard. But he's a great quarterback, I'll give it to him," Hubert explained.

"Like I said, they're [the wide receivers] are going to play to their strengths. Their strength is height. I imagine they're going to use that length to catch high-point balls but we've been practicing high-point balls as well so just combating that. Knowing it's coming, that they're going to play to their strengths and how to prepare for that," He added.

Overall, the Utes feel as prepared as possible to take on Florida in the Swamp. In addition to doing their homework and making the right adjustments, Hubert is encouraging the rest of the secondary to simply stick to the culture against the Gators.

